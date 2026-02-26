Red Bull has announced a multi-year extension to its title sponsorship deal with American technology giant Oracle.

One of the most lucrative sporting partnerships, Red Bull credited the key role which Oracle’s technology has played in the development of its first power unit. Red Bull and Oracle is also set to develop a new, AI-powered strategy agent.

Red Bull and Oracle agree multi-year extension

Under the renewed terms of the partnership, Red Bull confirmed that it will, together with Oracle, develop a new AI-powered strategy agent, designed to work alongside the team’s race engineers, supporting those key strategical calls which can make or break a race.

Red Bull states that its new engine, developed in partnership with Ford, was done so, and tested, via Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). The new engine turned heads with its impressive reliability throughout testing, and powers both the senior Red Bull team and Racing Bulls from F1 2026.

Red Bull also states among the perks that OCI will allow for more advanced race simulations, with additional factors such as energy management and active aerodynamics coming into play with the new F1 2026 regulations.

Red Bull and Oracle is an alliance which began back in 2022, and was reported at the time to be worth around $100 million per season.

Reacting to the extension, Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies: “Since Oracle became the team’s title partner in 2022, the team has delivered three Drivers’ World Championships, two Constructors’ World Championships, and broken many records. Our partnership with Oracle has been hugely successful, and we are delighted that we will continue together into this new era for F1.

“We rely on Oracle’s invaluable expertise to help us understand and optimise countless variables with greater precision and speed than the competition.

“With Oracle Cloud and Oracle AI, we can adapt quickly, make smarter decisions, and sustain the level of performance required to win Championships, and we look forward to continued success in this multi-year partnership.”

Oracle CEO Clay Magouyrk added: “Oracle Red Bull Racing relies on Oracle Cloud and Oracle AI to achieve the highest levels of performance and solve some of the most complex, time-critical challenges in the world.

“The same technologies the Team uses to model strategy, refine its hybrid power unit, and deploy the latest AI innovations trackside are the ones powering transformation for companies across every industry.

“Whether on the track or in the enterprise, Oracle Cloud and Oracle AI deliver the speed and intelligence needed to win.”

The F1 2026 season gets underway with the Australian Grand Prix on 8 March.

