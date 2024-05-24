Red Bull confirm key figure has re-signed over Monaco Grand Prix weekend

Red Bull’s chief engineer Paul Monaghan has put pen to paper on a new deal with the Milton Keynes-based team.

Red Bull stalwart Paul Monaghan has become the latest senior member of staff to re-commit his future to the World Champions, with the engineer signing a new deal.

Paul Monaghan signs new Red Bull deal

On Friday at the Monaco Grand Prix, PlanetF1.com learned that Monaghan – who has been with Red Bull since 2005 – has re-signed with the team on a new long-term deal.

While the Milton Keynes-based squad recently confirmed the departure of long-term chief technical officer Adrian Newey, who leaves by the middle of 2025 and is now serving a period of gardening leave, it has had a bevy of technical staff re-commit.

Monaghan is the latest on the staff roster to re-sign, following technical director Pierre Wache inking a new deal in February – a move which ended the speculation of him jumping ship to Ferrari.

In December, aerodynamic chief Enrico Balbo signed a new contract, as did head of performance engineering Ben Waterhouse.

One name still holding out from re-signing is Jonathan Wheatley, the team’s sporting director, although PlanetF1.com understands the British engineer is likely to sign a new contract.

He is yet to do so, however, amid hopes that he can find a new, more senior role somewhere else on the grid – interest from other teams would also likely have a positive effect on his financial value when it comes to his negotiations with Red Bull.

More on the latest Red Bull F1 news

👉 Red Bull reveal ‘first option’ for F1 2025 seat and set deadline for decision

👉 Sergio Perez reveals Red Bull contract talks underway amid term rumours

Wheatley had been linked as a name to potentially replace Christian Horner as team boss at Red Bull, had Horner failed to retain the confidence of the Red Bull shareholders or if evidence had been found to warrant his removal from his position during the internal investigation into allegations regarding his behaviour as team boss.

But, with Horner retaining his position and the confidence of both sets of shareholders, Wheatley is understood to have engaged in discussions with two other teams on the grid – believed to be Alpine and Sauber.

With Wheatley hitting a glass ceiling and unable to rise any higher within the Red Bull ranks, he would therefore need to leave Milton Keynes in order to reach the higher level of management he purportedly desires.

Asked recently about the uncertainty regarding Wheatley’s immediate future, Horner couldn’t be drawn on the state of negotiations.

“I mean, there’s rumours about everybody,” he said after the Miami Grand Prix.

“So contracts between individuals and their terms and conditions are not something we really talk to the public on.”

Read Next: Max Verstappen brands Red Bull RB20 a ‘kangaroo’ in startling Monaco practice