The return of F1 2024 is nearly here as the drivers ready for action at the second Las Vegas Grand Prix.

And it was a busy media day filled with key talking points, including an apparent Red Bull-influenced new technical directive, Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes quit admission and more. So, let’s get to it.

Reported new technical directive after Red Bull tip-off

Additional reporting by Elizabeth Blackstock

Formula 1’s governing body the FIA has reportedly issued a new Technical Directive ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix relating to the car skid block and the screws, with some teams reportedly exploiting a grey area in regards to the fastening screws.

It was reportedly Red Bull that ‘pointed out to the FIA that the trick was illegal’, prompting the FIA to intervene.

Read more – Red Bull ‘pointed out illegal’ antics leading to latest FIA TD – report

Lewis Hamilton wanted early Mercedes exit after Brazil

At the end of a difficult Brazilian GP which yielded just the solitary point for Hamilton, he took to Mercedes team radio to deliver the ominous message of: “If this is the last time I get to perform, it was a shame it wasn’t great but (I am) grateful for you.”

And asked to clarify his comment, Hamilton said that in that difficult moment, he did not want to return for Las Vegas.

Read more – Lewis Hamilton admits early Mercedes exit wish after surprise radio message

Lando Norris makes brutally honest ‘wasn’t outright ready’ admission

Brazil was the race weekend where McLaren’s Lando Norris saw his F1 2024 title hopes effectively end after Verstappen went from P17 to victory, extending his Championship lead to 62 points with three rounds to go.

And, while he feels ready now, Norris acknowledged that he “wasn’t outright ready” to challenge Verstappen for the F1 2024 crown.

Read more – Lando Norris’ brutally honest ‘wasn’t outright ready’ admission over Max Verstappen title fight

Yuki Tsunoda almost sent home from United States

Red Bull nearly had a Las Vegas Grand Prix driver dilemma on their hands with Yuki Tsunoda encountering issues trying to enter the United States.

Tsunoda explained how he was stopped by border control and questioned for several hours, in which he “nearly got sent back home”. Thankfully, he did not.

Read more – More Red Bull woes with driver ‘nearly sent back home’ from America

Sergio Perez criticises father’s controversial Ralf Schumacher remarks

Sergio Perez’s father Antonio was in the spotlight ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix after making apparent homophobic comments towards six-time F1 race winner turned pundit Ralf Schumacher.

And Sergio admits that his father made a “mistake”, stressing he does not share his father’s views.

Read more – Sergio Perez issues critical response to father’s controversial Ralf Schumacher comments