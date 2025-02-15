Double Verstappen boost as Red Bull gain ‘big advantage’ over McLaren and Ferrari

Red Bull technical director Pierre Waché believes Red Bull’s extra wind tunnel runs compared to McLaren and Ferrari could be “potentially a big advantage”, but they need to be used wisely.

The aerodynamic testing restrictions (ATR) in Formula 1 see the lowest-performing team in the Constructors’ Championship given the most allotted wind tunnel runs for the first half of the following season, and with Red Bull having dropped to third in 2024, they are allowed 96 more runs than title winners McLaren in the first six months of 2025.

Formula 1 teams face a rare challenge in 2025 in developing their current challengers, while looking ahead to huge regulation changes on the horizon in 2026 – with the sport’s chassis and power unit rules changing at the same time.

It has been predicted that the majority of focus behind the scenes will go on the 2026 machines from early in the 2025 season, but when it comes to balancing the two, Waché is hopeful Red Bull will be in the mix at the front with their latest challenger – though acknowledged “it will be a difficult decision” for how best to balance in-season development while looking to the future.

“[The balancing act] will depend massively on what you find as well,” Waché said to Motorsport.com.

“If you find a lot for 2026, then the temptation is there to put a lot of effort on 2026.

“But if we have a chance to fight for the championship in 2025, and I think we will, then you will never throw away a championship.

“It will be a difficult decision for sure. We will go with a strategy at the beginning of the season, and that strategy has a massive chance to change.”

With Red Bull guaranteed more wind tunnel time than McLaren and Ferrari in the first six months of 2025 by virtue of their Constructors’ finish last season, their technical director said that could be an important distinction when developing next season’s car – but only if utilised to its full extent.

He emphasised the point that more time in the wind tunnel is no guarantee of immediate on-track success, either.

“It is potentially a big advantage for 2026, and I hope that we use it properly,” Waché said.

“It is not because you’ve got more money or more wind tunnel time that you will perform better – otherwise, people at the back would always be first in the following year.

“That is not how it works in Formula 1, but it could be an advantage and we have to use it well. It is a positive aspect of our position, so it can be quite positive.”

