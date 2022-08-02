Red Bull have announced that their technical support agreement with Honda in Red Bull Powertrains has been extended until 2025.

This will see the team work with their former power unit supplier until the end of the current engine regulations, which are set for a radical revamp in 2026.

AlphaTauri and Red Bull will continue to have Honda’s assistance beyond their existing agreement, which had been due to last until the end of 2022 as a transition period, while their new Powertrains division developed.

The agreement does not involve Honda being directly involved in power unit development with the team, but will continue to assist them from a technical standpoint.

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko said: “We thank Honda for their positive response to working together. We are excited to continue our partnership in F1 until the end of 2025 with the PU supplied by Honda.

BREAKING 🚨: Red Bull and Honda have extended their technical support agreement to the end of the 2025 season. #F1 — PlanetF1 (@Planet_F1) August 2, 2022

“We have had a successful relationship so far, winning the Drivers’ championship in 2021 and currently leading the Drivers’ and Teams’ classifications, with the aim of securing both 2022 titles.”

Team principal Christian Horner added: “Red Bull’s partnership with Honda has been an incredibly successful one and we are pleased that this will continue until the end of the current era of the FIA’s power unit regulations in 2025.”

President of the Honda Racing Corporation, Koji Watanabe, said: “We have agreed to continue supporting Red Bull Power Trains in Formula 1 through HRC, following Red Bull’s request to extend our current agreement, which HRC can meet within its existing resources. Once again, we aim to use our involvement in the pinnacle of motorsport for the development of technologies and of our workforce.”

Honda recently admitted themselves that a return to Formula 1 in the future is possible, with the manufacturer continuing to monitor the sport as it moves towards becoming carbon neutral by 2030.