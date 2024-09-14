Red Bull correctly predict ‘similar reverse outcome’ in latest Perez/Sainz incident

Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz again caught the attention of the Baku stewards with their antics in FP3, but Christian Horner rightly predicted nothing but a warning for his driver.

Perez and Sainz visited the Azerbaijan stewards for the first time on Friday with Sainz in the hot seat for seemingly blocking Perez in FP2.

Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz were at it again in Baku

Approaching the high-speed Turn 14, Perez was on a flying lap when the Ferrari driver slowed through the flat-out corner which forced the Red Bull driver to take avoiding action.

“What is he doing?! That was very close!” Perez bemoaned.

The stewards issued Sainz a warning in “accordance with the agreed guidelines” as they noted the Ferrari driver had been “distracted by a variety of alarms on the car” and “misjudged the closing speed.”

They were again on the stewards’ radar after FP3, this time with Perez the one who needed to explain his actions.

Putting in the laps late in the session, Sainz arrives at Turn 15 to find a slow Perez ahead of him on the track.

He had to take the escape road to avoid an incident, and made his thoughts clear over the radio.

“F**k! That was huge. What he did was crazy!” he said.

The stewards noted the incident but Horner predicted nothing more than a warning for his driver. After all, he reckons it was a repeat of Friday’s incident, just the other way around.

“”I think we didn’t give perhaps Checo the information early enough about Carlos,” he told Sky. “It was almost… it wasn’t quite as bad as yesterday’s, but it was almost an action replay of yesterday.

“So I would expect a similar reverse outcome.”

Horner was right, the stewards handing Perez a warning.

“The Stewards reviewed the incident between Car 11, Perez, and Car 55, Sainz,” read the official verdict.

“The radio traffic between Perez and his team meant that while the team did warn Perez of the approaching faster traffic, he was late reacting and therefore was in the wrong position for Sainz, who was forced to cut to the inside of Turn 15.

“The Stewards did not consider the situation to be dangerous, and so issue a warning consistent with the agreed guidelines.”

