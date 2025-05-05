Red Bull has officially lodged a protest with the FIA against Mercedes following the Miami Grand Prix.

The incident relates to George Russell and a potential failure to slow under yellow flags during the race, with Russell having beaten Max Verstappen to the final podium spot.

Red Bull protest Mercedes: Russell to lose Miami GP podium?

Oliver Bearman’s Haas grinding to a halt triggered the second of three Virtual Safety Car periods in Miami, that cheaper pit stop opportunity allowing Russell to dive in for medium tyres and return to the track ahead of Verstappen in P3.

Verstappen was quick to come over the radio and query whether Russell had sufficiently slowed under the double waved yellows.

Russell held on to that final podium spot to the chequered flag, but after the race, Red Bull officially protested the result, claiming a breach of Appendix H, Article 2.5.5 b) of the International Sporting Code.

This particular section reads: “Double Waved Yellow Flag: Any driver passing through a double waved yellow flag marshalling sector must reduce speed significantly and be prepared to change direction or stop.

“In order for the stewards to be satisfied that any such driver has complied with these requirements it must be clear that the driver has not attempted to set a meaningful lap time on the relevant lap.

“Furthermore, during a sprint qualifying or qualifying session, any driver passing through a double waved yellow flag marshalling sector will have that lap time deleted.”

