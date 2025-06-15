Red Bull has lodged protests with the FIA stewards against George Russell’s victory in the Canadian Grand Prix.

Red Bull and Mercedes are heading to see the stewards after the Canadian GP, with the Milton Keynes-based squad lodging protests against Russell’s victory at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Red Bull lodges protest against George Russell

Hours after the chequered flag, the FIA confirmed protests had been lodged by Red Bull, following Max Verstappen’s second-place finish to George Russell.

However, the exact details of the protests have not yet been confirmed, although PlanetF1.com understands the protests centre on allegations of “unsporting behaviour” on Russell’s part.

The issue that has likely triggered the protests could stem from the actions of Russell under the late-race Safety Car.

Under the Safety Car, Russell braked heavily down the back straight while approaching the chicane, resulting in Verstappen sailing past him on the right-hand side of the track having been caught by surprise by the British driver’s action.

Russell immediately flagged over team radio that Verstappen had overtaken him under Safety Car – which is not permitted.

Verstappen and race engineer GianPiero Lambiase also discussed it over team radio, with the Dutch driver saying, “George just suddenly aggressively braked” as Lambiase replied, “We will check for any erratic driving”.

However, the rules, under Article 55.10 of the Sporting Regulations also dictate that, behind the Safety Car, the leader must keep within 10 car lengths of it, which Russell’s braking action may have resulted in opening a wider gap than this.

Both Pierre Gasly and Sergio Perez were given five-second time penalties for such a transgression during the 2022 season, while Russell fell foul of this rule in last year’s Qatar Grand Prix to pick up a penalty point.

Separately, Article 55.5 of the same rulebook states that “No car may be driven unnecessarily slowly, erratically or in a manner which could be deemed potentially dangerous to other drivers or any other person at any time whilst the Safety Car is deployed.

“This will apply whether any such car is being driven on the track, the pit entry road, or the pit lane.”

Just what Russell has done that Red Bull has protested is not yet clear, but representatives from both teams will visit the stewards at 17:50 pm local time in Montreal.

Asked to comment on the incident behind the Safety Car, Verstappen told Sky F1, “I think we were both trying to say to the Safety Car to speed up because he was only going 120 kilometres an hour, but I think maybe the Safety Car was doing that to give a bit more time to maybe get a race start in.

“So then I think George was trying to speed up to the Safety Car. I was trying to do the same. And then, once he tried to speed up the Safety Car, he then backed out, and it just caused a bit of confusion.”

Onboard TV footage suggested Russell had looked in his right rear-view mirror immediately prior to his hard braking.

Unsporting behaviour is covered under Article 12.2.1.m of the International Sporting Code, which outlaws, “Any infringement of the principles of fairness in Competition, behaviour in an unsportsmanlike manner or attempt to influence the result of a Competition in a way that is contrary to sporting ethics.”

Verstappen headed into the Canadian Grand Prix with 11 penalty points on his FIA Super Licence and, should he pick up a penalty point between now and the end of the Austrian Grand Prix in a fortnight’s time, he will be handed an automatic race ban.

For Russell, who won the race by less than a second ahead of Verstappen as the Safety Car saw the field home after a late collision between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, a time penalty could result in him losing his victory if the FIA stewards rule against him for any reason.

Separately, the two McLaren drivers were summoned to see the stewards after the race following their late-race clash, which resulted in Norris retiring from the Grand Prix.

Read Next: FIA set to take closer look at Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri collision as investigation begins