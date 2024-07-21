Red Bull should ‘put Sergio Perez out of his misery’, says Ralf Schumacher

Ralf Schumacher believes the time has come for Red Bull to put Sergio Perez “out of his misery” following yet another qualifying crash.

Perez will line up 16th on the grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix after wrecking his RB20 in Q1, putting paid to what had started out as a decent weekend for the under-fire driver.

Ralf Schumacher sees no ‘point’ continuing with Sergio Perez

Although back in May Perez was given a new two-year Red Bull contract, the six-time Grand Prix winner is at pains to retain his race seat – not for next season, but after the summer break.

With Red Bull set to sit down and discuss their driver situation during the summer break, which starts in just over a week, his crash could not have come at a worse time.

Not only has it meant Perez has been eliminated in Q1 in four of the last six Grand Prix qualifying sessions, but now he’ll also be hard-pressed to score points.

According to reports, a contract clause states if he is more than 100 points behind Max Verstappen at the summer break then Red Bull can replace him. He’s 137 with just Sunday’s Hungarian GP and next week’s Spa race to come.

What Red Bull have to say on Sergio Perez’s F1 future

Schumacher doesn’t believe Red Bull should even keep him in the car for the Belgian Grand Prix, saying he doesn’t see the point in continuing with the driver.

“How many times do I have to say it?” the former F1 driver said to Sky Deutschland. “I don’t know how long Red Bull is willing to watch and subject itself to this.

“I don’t think there’s any point anymore. And he knows that himself.

“The damage… we don’t even need to talk about it.

“Red Bull has so many drivers. It has to stop. He really should be put out of his misery. I’m sorry. It’s a catastrophe for him too.”

Although a few weeks back it was speculated Daniel Ricciardo could step up from VCARB to replace Perez at Red Bull if required, of late it is reserve driver Liam Lawson who is leading the running.

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko all but confirmed that, telling Sky: “Lawson not only did the test but also did a lot of simulator work. He is certainly a candidate if a candidate is needed.”

Red Bull will make the call after the Belgian Grand Prix.

“We’re sticking to our approach and waiting for the next race,” Marko stated. “Then we’ll sit down together and see what we’re going to do.”

