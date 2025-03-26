As Red Bull contemplate their driver line-up for Suzuka, Sky F1 analyst Bernie Collins has questioned why the team did not give Liam Lawson an extensive TPC programme as Mercedes did with Kimi Antonelli.

Two races into the F1 2025 season, Lawson and Antonelli – the two rookies placed with top teams – have had contrasting fortunes.

Did Red Bull drop the ball with Liam Lawson?

While Antonelli has scored in every race, both Grands Prix and the Sprint in China, Lawson has yet to get off the mark. In fact, he’s yet to get out of Q1 in three attempts.

That has led to speculation that he could drop to Racing Bulls ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix with Yuki Tsunoda taking the Red Bull seat.

PlanetF1.com understands from sources close to the situation that the speculation is likely accurate, but that negotiations are ongoing with a formal decision by Red Bull expected later this week.

The big Liam Lawson question

👉 Verdict: What we think Red Bull should do with Liam Lawson

👉 The Liam Lawson data Red Bull won’t want to see

But as the world awaits Red Bull’s decision, it has pundits questioning what, if anything, Red Bull could have done to avoid the situation.

Collins, Aston Martin’s former strategy, believes first and foremost they should’ve given the New Zealander a proper TPC [Testing of Previous Car] programme last season.

Although Lawson did contest six Grands Prix during his Red Bull audition, he was racing the VCARB 01, not a Red Bull, meaning he came into the F1 2025 season with minimal experience in a Red Bull F1 car.

He didn’t run the RB20 during December’s post-season Abu Dhabi test, nor did he take part in Red Bull’s FP1 young driver sessions.

His time in a Red Bull was in sharp contrast to that of Mercedes rookie Antonelli, who covered more than 9,000km in TPC and covered both of Mercedes’ young driver outings.

“We’ve talked a lot about Kimi Antonelli,” Collins explained to Sky F1, “the testing that he’s done in that Mercedes. If he was doing the same test in the Williams or the Mercedes-engine car, it’s not giving him the same thing.

“We’ve spoken about how the Red Bull is really tricky to drive. It’s a very specific car. It’s not the same as the Racing Bulls.

“What I’d love to know, what we should have asked Christian is, why did Red Bull not do a similar program to Mercedes with Liam Lawson, or whoever is going to be in the second seat?

“Why was he not doing 60 test days last year in a four-year-old Red Bull?

“It’s going to have the same characteristics. There’s no cost cap limit in that.

“He could have stepped into the car in a much, much stronger position than he currently is.”

Lawson agrees that more experience in the Red Bull would have helped, but it is what it is.

“We’re in the season, we’re two races in and we’re racing, and it’s something that you’d love to have, 60 test days and things like that,” he said.

“And I know a lot of the other guys tested a lot out of season, and unfortunately, it’s not something we did.

“But it’s not something we can do in this car anyway. So it’s just one of those things. It’s not an excuse. It’s just something that I’ve got to get on top of as quickly as I can.”

Time though, may already be up for the New Zealander.

Read next: Revealed: The truth behind Carlos Sainz’s Williams FW47 chassis