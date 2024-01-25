The FIA’s entry list for 2024 has revealed an unusual company name in place of Red Bull’s former AlphaTauri squad.

AlphaTauri announced their team rebrand for 2024 on Wednesday, with the second Red Bull team taking the official name of ‘Visa Cash App RB Formula 1 Team’ for the upcoming season.

Rumours the team was set to be renamed Racing Bulls for 2024 proved without merit, with no official use of that title in the team name, but the FIA’s 2024 entry list has revealed the actual company name has changed.

FIA 2024 F1 entry list reveals Racing Bulls company name

Red Bull, after 2023, opted to pull the plug on using their AlphaTauri clothing brand as the alignment for their second team, which was renamed from the Toro Rosso name it used between entering F1 in 2006 and the end of 2019.

With AlphaTauri having previously raced under the Scuderia AlphaTauri S.p.A. company name in 2023, the second Red Bull team has been entered under the company name ‘Racing Bulls S.p.A.’ for 2024 – a company name that appears on Italy’s business register with its registered address in Faenza.

Racing Bulls S.p.A. also appears on the new website for the second Red Bull team as the registered company, although is not used to refer to the team itself.

For now, the official company name is having no impact on the team’s official entry name – the RB still stands for nothing.

PlanetF1.com understands that, internally, the team is being referred to as ‘VCARB’, a condensing of the name ‘Visa Cash App RB’ – a name that has gathered some momentum amongst fans on social media.

The chassis has also been named the RB – no identifying number or additional letter has yet been added to the car which will be launched at a major unveiling in Las Vegas on February 8th.

The FIA entry list has also confirmed Sauber’s company remains Sauber Motorsport A.G. but the team name is now listed as Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber with the chassis named Kick Sauber.

