Red Bull radio messages under FIA scrutiny with Abu Dhabi GP summons issued

Jamie Woodhouse
Charles Leclerc leads Sergio Perez and eventual race winner Max Verstappen.

Sergio Perez and Red Bull summoned in Abu Dhabi over radio communications.

The stewards may not be finished with Red Bull yet in Abu Dhabi, with a fresh summons issued related to radio communications.

Sergio Perez already felt the wrath of the stewards during the race, issued with a five-second penalty for causing a collision with Lando Norris, a penalty which ultimately cost him his place on the podium.

Post-race though the stewards announced that Perez and a Red Bull team representative had been summoned in relation to messages over team radio, with a potential breach of Article 12.2.1 k) of the International Sporting Code cited.

More to follow…

