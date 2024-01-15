RB20 launch date revealed: Here’s when you can see Red Bull’s new beast

Red Bull have revealed the date on which they’ll peel off the covers of the all-new RB20, the most highly-anticipated car on the F1 grid this year.

Red Bull’s RB20 will be revealed to the world on February 15th, the reigning World Champions have confirmed.

After creating F1’s most dominant car ever with the RB19, the car set to address the few remaining weaknesses of that car will be unveiled in mid-February – the day Mercedes reveals their W15 machine.

PlanetF1.com understands Red Bull is set for a home event to celebrate their 20th season in Formula 1, with the RB20 covers being taken off at their Milton Keynes base.

The team’s announcement comes on the same day Alpine and Mercedes have confirmed their launch dates – Enstone’s offering will be shown off on February 7th, with Mercedes on Valentine’s Day to continue a flurry of launches after Ferrari’s on February 12th.

Season 20 💪 Launching 15.02.2024 🔜 pic.twitter.com/kosnvO509i — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) January 15, 2024

