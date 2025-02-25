Both Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson shared their thoughts on the new Red Bull RB21, having driven it for the first time in Bahrain.

The two drivers combined to complete just shy of their allotted 200km of filming day running around Sakhir, before their preparations ramp up further with pre-season testing.

Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson reveal first impressions of Red Bull RB21

Red Bull unveiled a closer look at their 2025 challenger after unveiling the team’s livery at London’s O2 Arena last week, with both Verstappen and Lawson sharing driving duties in Bahrain as the car gained its first on-track running.

Both drivers will share a session each on the first official day of pre-season testing on Wednesday, before Red Bull elected to give their drivers a full day each behind the wheel, with Lawson set to be in charge on Thursday before the reigning World Champion has the whole day to get to grips with his latest title defender.

After turning their early laps, they revealed their verdict on their new car.

Verstappen said: “It’s good to be back on track in Bahrain for this filming day before we head into testing. It is really nice to be back driving again and to get into RB21 for the first time.

“I got a few laps in, but today was more about getting comfortable in the car, seeing what fits and we will then learn more about the car over the next few days.

“We know what last year’s limitations were, so it is important that we assess the pace over the next few days and see if we have improved.

More that you need to know about pre-season testing in Bahrain

👉 Eight questions to answer as F1 2025 pre-season testing begins

👉 The ultimate F1 2025 guide: Everything you need to know about the 2025 season

“We don’t have a long time before the first race so, over testing, we hope to get a lot of mileage on the car and lots of runs in to understand where we can find time.

“At the moment I don’t have targets for the season as we don’t know how competitive we are, but I am looking forward to getting back to racing in general, especially driving in Spa and Zandvoort, which are my favourite tracks on the calendar.”

Lawson added: “First impressions are good, it is always exciting to get in the car for the first time.

“For me, I have never started a full season in Formula 1, so the preparations and days like this filming day are good for me. We are also learning about a new car as well and so far the RB21 feels good; the next few days of testing will be beneficial.

“I am most looking forward to just going racing, to have a full pre-season with a team and learn along the way. This isn’t a new team to me; I knew so many people here already and I am very excited to be working with such a talented group.

“My target, simply, is to be fast and to be where the team needs me to be. The goal is to regain the Constructors’ this year and if we can achieve that then it means I am doing my part.

“Collectively all of our goals are the same and that is to be as far up the front as we can.”

Read next: ‘I don’t think Max was booed’ – Wolff makes feelings clear on Verstappen and Horner incident