Red Bull RB21 launch date ‘confirmed’ in social media tease

The Red Bull RB21 car for the F1 2025 season appears set to be launched at Formula 1’s first-ever collective launch event in London next month.

Red Bull are one of the most decorated teams in F1 history, having claimed eight Drivers’ and six Constructors’ World Championships, as well as 122 race wins, since taking over the Jaguar team two decades ago.

Real Red Bull RB21 to appear at F1 2025 season-launch event in London?

The Milton Keynes-based team failed to retain the Constructors’ title in F1 2024, falling to a disappointing third behind McLaren and Ferrari as Sergio Perez struggled to support team-mate Max Verstappen.

Perez has since been replaced by Liam Lawson, who has been promoted from the Racing Bulls (previously VCARB) junior team for F1 2025.

Verstappen managed to end last season with a fourth straight Drivers’ title, becoming only the second man in F1 history after Red Bull icon Sebastian Vettel to win his first four World Championships in consecutive years.

Max Verstappen wish to be granted with new Red Bull RB21 livery?

After winning seven of the first 10 races of F1 2024, Verstappen was restricted to just two further victories across the final 14 rounds as Red Bull struggled with the development of the RB20.

Following the high-profile departure of Adrian Newey to Aston Martin, Red Bull are under pressure to hit back hard in the final year of the existing regulations in F1 2025.

And the team are set to reveal the new RB21 on the day of F1’s season-launch event at The O2 Arena on February 18.

A poster-style graphic uploaded to the team’s social media platforms appears to have confirmed the launch date of the F1 2025 car, with an image of the front wing and nosecone of an F1 car accompanied by the message: “Introducing RB21. At the O2 Arena. 18.02.25.”

Formula 1 announced in November that all 10 teams will attend a collective season-launch event at the O2 Arena in celebration of the 75th year of the World Championship.

The teams are all expected to present a car during the event, with most expected to treat it as a livery launch in order to keep their real F1 2025 car under covers for as long as possible.

Ferrari recently confirmed that their real F1 2025 car – codenamed Project 677 – will be officially launched on February 19, one day after the London event where a showcar is expected to appear with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

It remains to be seen whether Red Bull will showcase the real RB21 at the season-launch event or keep the new car under wraps until the start of the three-day pre-season test in Bahrain across February 26-28.

Despite producing the most successful season in history with the RB19 in 2023, winning all but one of a possible 22 races, Red Bull took a different design path with last year’s RB20.

In an exclusive interview with PlanetF1.com at last year’s Belgian Grand Prix, Red Bull technical director Pierre Waché hinted that the RB21 could again look “different” to its predecessor in F1 2025.

He said: “At the moment, the idea is to develop this concept, develop this car as much as possible.

“Then, next year, we evaluate the concept that we will put on track – that it will be different than this year, for sure, and try to find another step of performance.”

Waché went on to confess that Red Bull had been too bold with the RB20 concept, adding: “I think we pushed the boundary a little bit high – and, in some areas, maybe too much – and that has created some characteristics that are not designed for the driver.”

In a recent appearance on Red Bull’s in-house Talking Bull podcast, Verstappen revealed that he is pushing for a new livery for the RB21 for F1 2025.

Red Bull have competed with a matte-blue colour scheme since 2016, with the team dropping plans to introduce special one-off liveries in Singapore and the United States last season for weight-saving reasons as the F1 2024 title race intensified.

He said: “I am looking forward to seeing my own car. The livery, I hope, is a bit different.”

Highlighting the glossy Red Bulls of previous years, he added: “I was actually talking about it today, I actually really like these cars with the shiny colour.

“We’ve had so many matte-blue cars, but I think sometimes it’s just nice to spice it up a little bit.”

