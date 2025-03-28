Red Bull is set to race in white at Suzuka next week, with the RB21 decked out in a unique one-off livery in tribute to power unit manufacturer Honda.

The Red Bulls will look very different for the race weekend in Japan, with the Milton Keynes-based squad painting its RB21s in a bespoke white livery to pay tribute to Honda at the Japanese manufacturer’s home race.

Red Bull to race in white livery

The RB21 is expected to be kitted out in a completely white livery, with the Red Bull logo on the engine cover painted in red, while minor blue accents feature towards the front and rear of the car.

The livery harkens back to the very popular white livery that Red Bull ran on its RB16B at the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, as seen in this article’s main image.

That livery had been set to be used at the 2020 Japanese Grand Prix, an event that was cancelled due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, with the team rolling out the livery for the following year’s Turkish Grand Prix instead.

The thinking behind the predominantly white livery was inspired by the legendary Honda RA272 car, in which Richie Ginther secured the company’s maiden Formula One win at the 1965 Mexican Grand Prix.

Red Bull will revisit the idea for the Japanese Grand Prix, with the livery coming at Honda’s final home race with Red Bull in the seventh year of their partnership.

Honda officially returns to F1 next season as a power unit manufacturer but will partner with Aston Martin as Red Bull forges ahead with its own power unit programme named Red Bull Powertrains (RBPT), based out of its technology campus in Milton Keynes.

The bespoke livery is expected to be revealed next week ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

A weekend of change for Red Bull

Not only will Red Bull be racing in white, but with a new driver on its books as Liam Lawson has been moved to the sister Racing Bulls outfit.

In his place on the senior team will be Yuki Tsunoda, who participates in his first race for Red Bull on home soil – offering further marketing synergy as the partnership with Honda, and its success, is celebrated.

With Lawson struggling for form and consistency, Red Bull opted to make a change to its driver line-up in a bid to allow Lawson to rebuild his confidence in a lower-pressure environment.

With Tsunoda arriving at the senior team, having driven last year’s RB20 at the season-concluding test in Abu Dhabi, team boss Christian Horner said Tsunoda’s experience – having raced for four years with the sister team – will be invaluable.

“We acknowledge there is a lot of work to be done with the RB21,” he said.

“Yuki’s experience will prove highly beneficial in helping to develop the current car. We welcome him to the team and are looking forward to seeing him behind the wheel of the RB21.”

