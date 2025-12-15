First Red Bull RB22 design details emerge as new Ford era looms – report

The new Red Bull RB22 car for the F1 2026 season is to feature a double-pushrod suspension layout, it has been claimed.

Formula 1’s regulations will be overhauled next year as the chassis and engine regulations change simultaneously.

The sport will embrace 50 per cent electrification, fully sustainable fuels and active aerodynamics in some of the biggest rule changes in F1 history.

The F1 2026 season will see Red Bull produce its own engines for the first time via its newly established Powertrains division, which is working in conjunction with US manufacturer Ford.

Red Bull announced its technical partnership with Ford in early 2023, opening the door for long-term partner Honda to link up with the Aston Martin team from F1 2026.

As reported by PlanetF1.com last month, Red Bull Racing and sister outfit Racing Bulls will both appear at a Ford season-launch event in Detroit on January 25, less than two weeks before the first test of the F1 2026 season in Barcelona.

And the first rumoured design details of the new RB22 car, to be driven by four-time world champion Max Verstappen and new recruit Isack Hadjar, have emerged.

A report by Italian publication Auto Racer has claimed that the RB22 will feature a pushrod suspension layout at both the front and rear of the car.

If true, the change will see the Milton Keynes team drop its long-term philosophy of having a pullrod suspension at the front, which came with a significant aerodynamic advantage during the ground-effect era in place between 2022 and 2025.

F1’s move away from ground-effect cars to flat-bottom machinery for 2026 is set to help facilitate the change, increasing the importance of mechanical simplicity and predictability in the behaviour of the suspension.

A pushrod suspension design is also likely to better accommodate the new power unit layout, bringing benefits in terms of packaging compared to the previous pullrod layout.

As reported by PlanetF1.com last month, Ferrari is also rumoured to be turning to a double-pushrod design with its new F1 2026 car, codenamed Project 678.

If true, the move would see Ferrari compete with a pullrod suspension at the rear of the car for the first time since the 2010 season.

The performance of the new RBPT-Ford engine remains arguably the biggest question mark surrounding the Red Bull RB22.

Rumours have persisted for some time that Mercedes’ preparations for F1 2026 are advanced compared to its competitors, which according to an alarming report in April are all struggling to varying degrees with the development of the new engines.

The FIA appeared to confirm that some maunfacturers are struggling in October when it launched a new safety-net scheme – named Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities (ADUO) – designed to help those experiencing difficulty to catch up in 2026.

Speaking ahead of his final race in charge of the team at July’s British Grand Prix, former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner offered a hint over where the RBPT-Ford engine stands ahead of next season.

Horner told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets that it would be “embarrassing” for Mercedes and the other established engine manufacturers if Red Bull-Ford produces a more competitive engine at the first time of asking in 2026.

Horner’s comments were echoed by his successor, Laurent Mekies, who said at the Italian Grand Prix that “it would be silly” to expect Red Bull-Ford to match the likes of Mercedes and Ferrari from the off.

Responding to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff likening the challenge facing Red Bull to climbing Mount Everest, Mekies told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “I think Toto is right by saying it’s an Everest to climb. That’s what it is.

“It’s as crazy as it gets to take the decision to do your own power unit, as Red Bull has done. It’s an unbelievable challenge to be associated with.

“It’s the sort of crazy stuff Red Bull does, so it’s a good feeling, but we don’t underestimate how crazy it is.

“These guys have been doing it for 90 years or something like that, so it would be silly from our side to think we’re going to come here and, right from the start, be at Ferrari’s or Mercedes’ level.

“That would be silly.

“But it’s being set up the Red Bull way – at the maximum possible level. We take it step by step.

“We are trying to ramp up as quickly as possible – both the PU and the structure that goes around the PU: the people, the infrastructure.

“Then, as I said, we expect a year with a lot of hard work, a lot of sleepless nights next year to try to get to the right level.

“But it’s a challenge that very much feels like a Red Bull challenge and we love that.

“We’re not going to put a number on where we think we’ll be – because I don’t think anybody has a number – but we know we’re starting with a mountain to climb, as Toto said.”

