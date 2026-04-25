Saturday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Max Verstappen testing Red Bull’s version of Ferrari’s rotating rear wing at Silverstone as Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle casts doubt on Aston Martin’s appeal to Christian Horner.

Let’s blast through the day’s main headlines at breakneck speed…

Red Bull tests Ferrari-style rotating rear wing

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Images from Red Bull’s filming day this week have appeared to show Max Verstappen testing a Ferrari-style rotating rear wing on the RB22.

The rotating rear wing forms part of a wider upgrade package featuring changes to the front wing and sidepods.

Ferrari raised eyebrows in pre-season testing when it unveiled a highly innovative ‘macarena’ rear wing, but is yet to run the device in a grand prix.

Read more: First look: Max Verstappen tests rotating Red Bull rear wing at Silverstone

Martin Brundle doubts Christian Horner to Aston Martin

Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle believes Christian Horner is more likely to “wait and get the right situation” rather than join Aston Martin.

Horner has been linked with a switch to Aston Martin since his departure from Red Bull last year.

Alpine confirmed earlier this year that the 52-year-old is among those interested in purchasing Otro Capital’s 24 per cent stake in the team.

Read more: Martin Brundle plays down Christian Horner to Aston Martin amid Adrian Newey search

Helmut Marko: Max Verstappen 2025 ‘disappointment’ behind Red Bull exit

Former Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko has claimed that his “disappointment” over Max Verstappen missing out on the F1 2025 title was “the reason” behind his departure.

Marko left Red Bull in the aftermath of last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where Verstappen missed out on the title to McLaren’s Lando Norris by just two points.

The 82-year-old was credited for identifying talented young drivers for Red Bull’s famed junior scheme.

Read more: Helmut Marko links Red Bull exit to Verstappen missing Schumacher title feat

Yuki Tsunoda back in Red Bull cockpit for Istanbul demo run

Red Bull reserve driver Yuki Tsunoda returned to the cockpit of an F1 car for a demonstration run in Istanbul on Friday.

The Japanese driver’s outing came after it was announced that the Turkish Grand Prix will rejoin the calendar on a five-year deal from the F1 2027 season.

Tsunoda is acting as Red Bull’s reserve this year after losing his race seat to Isack Hadjar at the end of 2025.

Read more: Yuki Tsunoda returns to Red Bull cockpit in Turkish Grand Prix demo run

Zak Brown: Andrea Stella to Ferrari rumours ‘total nonsense’

McLaren chief executive Zak Brown says rumours that Andrea Stella could return to Ferrari are “total nonsense.”

And he believes the speculation surrounding Stella’s future came from “a team or two stirring it.”

Stella followed Fernando Alonso from Ferrari to McLaren in 2015, rising to the role of team principal in late 2022.

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Read more: Zak Brown addresses Andrea Stella Ferrari rumours after GianPiero Lambiase signing