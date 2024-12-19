With the news that Sergio Perez will be stepping back from Red Bull Racing ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season, questions have exploded about what’s next — both for Perez and for Red Bull.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 in the wake of the Perez departure, Christian Horner shared a few updates about the coming Red Bull lineup, and about the two drivers who are best fit for the seat.

Sergio Perez leaves room for two-driver Red Bull battle

The natural step here would be to promote one of its two Team RB drivers, and that seems to be a given for Red Bull team boss Christian Horner. But which driver is the right fit?

On one hand, you have Yuki Tsunoda. The Japanese driver just completed his fourth year in Formula 1, during which time he secured a personal best World Drivers’ Championship finish of 12th. He has the experience, but much has been made of his temper.

On the other hand, there’s Liam Lawson. Though the young New Zealander has been impressive, he’s only contested 11 total races over the span of two years — both times replacing Daniel Ricciardo. In all 11 races, Lawson outscored Tsunoda a total of six times.

But who to choose?

In speaking to Sky Sports F1, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said that “we have all of the information we need” regarding the drivers in contention for a 2025 Red Bull seat.

“Essentially, it will be a choice between Yuki and Liam, and both have got strong, strong credentials,” Horner said.

“I think we tested Yuki recently at the car test in Abu Dhabi for a chance for him to work with the engineering team.

“Liam has done a lot of testing with us behind the scenes this year as well, and has driven very well in the six or seven races that he’s had.

“So we have all the information, we’re just looking at and considering, you know, all of that — speaking with the engineering team as well — and we’ll come to a conclusion in the coming days.”

Horner was then asked about Tsunoda’s future. The Japanese driver is known to have been a strategic Red Bull Junior signing due to his connections with Honda — a power unit manufacturer that Red Bull Racing will part ways with in the near future.

Rather than address the Tsunoda concerns directly, Horner spoke about the overall quality of competition in modern F1.

“The most important thing for us next year, in what will be arguably the tightest season in Formula 1 for many, many years, is to make sure that we have two drivers that are performing as closely as possible,” he explained.

“We’re gonna have a Hamilton/Leclerc lineup next year. We’ve already seen Norris/Piastri, what that’s capable of. And of course, George Russell with another newcomer in Antonelli.

“So it’s going to be very tight next year. And so the decisions that we’ll make, we’ll have that in mind — you know, what is the best lineup that we field at Oracle Red Bull Racing?”

However, rumours seem to suggest that a decision has already been made.

Red Bull has stated that it will announce its 2025 driver lineup plans in ‘due course’; PlanetF1.com understands Liam Lawson is the leading candidate to take the Red Bull seat for the F1 2025 season, with Isack Hadjar promoted to the Racing Bull’s line-up alongside Yuki Tsunoda.

