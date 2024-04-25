Red Bull issue response as Adrian Newey departure rumours swirl

Rumours regarding Adrian Newey’s future suggest the legendary F1 car designer could be off to another team.

On Thursday, rumours emerged from several prominent publications that Red Bull’s chief technical officer Adrian Newey is set to part ways with the Milton Keynes-based squad.

Red Bull responds to Adrian Newey rumours

Newey, who has been with Red Bull since 2007 after a switch from McLaren, has been rumoured as eyeing up a new team, ostensibly due to his unhappiness with the internal politicking within the organisation over recent months following an internal investigation into team boss Christian Horner.

With the investigation dismissed by Red Bull GmbH, a power struggle became apparent as Jos Verstappen, Max’s father, called for Horner’s job while the possibility of Helmut Marko being suspended had Max himself making his position clear that, without the Austrian, his own Red Bull future would be in doubt.

With the employee around which the investigation centred suspended by Red Bull as internal enquiries are carried out, Newey was said to have grown weary of the turmoil and, recently, rumours have suggested that Aston Martin and Ferrari are making big-money plays to secure his signature.

But the rumours kicked up a gear on Thursday as Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport, the UK’s BBC, and Dutch publication De Telegraaf each reported that Newey is set to part ways with Red Bull.

But sources have indicated to PlanetF1.com that no preparations are being made for a Newey departure from Red Bull and that the 65-year-old has not given any form of notice that he intends to leave the squad prior to the end of his existing contract.

Newey last year signed a new deal that will see him remain employed by Red Bull until the conclusion of 2025 and a request for comment by Red Bull clarified the team’s position.

“Adrian is contracted until at least the end of 2025,” a Red Bull spokesperson told PlanetF1.com.

“We are unaware of him joining any other team.”

However, this leaves the door open for the possibility of Newey perhaps resigning off his own bat and taking the financial hit of sitting contentedly on the sidelines until 2026 when he can return to the paddock, while the possibility of outright retirement from F1 is also a possibility should Newey decide he doesn’t want to remain working for Red Bull in F1.

Newey has diverted some of his attention across to the Red Bull RB17 hypercar project in recent weeks, was on the ground for the F1 team at the Japanese Grand Prix, and is set to appear on the pit wall again at the upcoming Miami Grand Prix.

Read Next: What Adrian Newey has said about F1 future amid latest exit rumours