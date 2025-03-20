Red Bull issue not-so-subtle response to Lewis Hamilton ‘abuse’ claim

Red Bull’s social media team appeared to spot Lewis Hamilton’s comments about Max Verstappen and GianPiero Lambiase’s team radio conversations.

Hamilton was discussing the coverage his conversations with new race engineer Riccardo Adami gained in Australia, and urged others to look at how Verstappen has spoken to Lambiase in the past regarding the “abuse” he has taken.

Red Bull: ‘We’ll casually leave these here…’

Speaking to reporters in China, Hamilton said: “Everyone over-egged [the situation]. It was literally just a back-and-forth. I was very polite in how I suggested it.

“I said ‘leave it to me, please’. I wasn’t saying ‘F-you’, I wasn’t swearing.

“It was just at that point I was really struggling with the car and I needed full focus on a couple of things. We’re getting to know each other.

“He [Adami] had two champions or more in the past [sic] and there are no issues between us. Go and listen to the radio calls with others and their engineers – it’s far worse.

“The conversations that Max has had with his engineer over the years and the abuse that the poor guy has taken, and you never write about it, but you write about the smallest little discussion I have with mine.”

More on F1 drivers and their race engineers

👉 F1 race engineers: Who do we hear all 20 drivers speaking to on team radio?

👉 The ultimate F1 2025 guide: Everything you need to know about the F1 2025 season

Red Bull appeared to have seen these words, and shared a somewhat cryptic response on their social media channels with celebratory photos of Verstappen and Lambiase, not directly acknowledging Hamilton’s words.

Their relationship has been described by Christian Horner in the past to resemble that of an “old married couple”, and with two celebrations being posted of the two embracing, the caption on X read: “We’ll casually leave these here… 💙”, while the photos were also circulated on their Instagram account.

It did not take much for their followers to read between the lines, with many of the replies connecting the dots between Hamilton’s earlier comments and the post itself.

As for Hamilton’s own new engineer, he and Adami are still working out their way of communicating seamlessly, with the seven-time World Champion having worked with Peter Bonnington through the entirety of his time with Mercedes.

“The relationship between Bono and I took years, [it] took so much time for us to learn each other because he had worked with previous drivers and they required a different amount of information, so you just bit by bit, trial and error, you try different things along the way, and eventually you gel,” Hamilton added in a separate interview shared by Sky F1.

“Riccardo and I get on super well, and that was our first race together, that was the first time he was having to throw those balls into the cockpit and we dealt with 90 plus percent of those totally fine.

“Afterwards, we just talked and was like, ‘Hey, this is the bit that I did need, and this is the bit that I didn’t need’, and he was like ‘No problem. Next time, we’ll do it differently.’ And that’s really how it is.”

Read next: Lando Norris’ ‘too good’ response to flexi wing controversy