Red Bull reveal RB20’s ‘Stallion Red makeover’ for the British Grand Prix

Red Bull have revealed a special “Stallion Red makeover” livery for the British Grand Prix, the first of the team’s 2024 fan-designed colour schemes.

Following on from last year’s fan-designed liveries, the ‘REBL CUSTMS’ has continued this season with one-off liveries being designed for the British, Singapore and Austin races.

The Silverstone livery has been described as a “Stallion Red” and was designed by Chalaj Suvanish from Thailand.

Taking inspiration from the team’s 2015 ‘Camo Bull’, which featured during pre-season testing, the new livery will be on both Red Bull cars driven by Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez at Silverstone.

“Following the success of our customised fan liveries last year, we are proud to be running fan designed liveries once again on our cars for 2024,” said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

“REBL CUSTMS has handed our most loyal supporters, a very special canvas in the RB20 and The Paddock has brought their vision to life. Our fans sit at the heart of all we do, and I am very happy they get to play such an important part in our journey.

“I watched all the entries roll in and it is incredible to see the ingenuity and creativity of The Paddock members come to life in such an expressive manner.

“In our 20th season in the sport, it is a timely tribute to years gone by and I can’t wait to see the RED Bull charge out at Silverstone this weekend.”

But it is not just the livery that will be different come Silverstone, Red Bull will also introduce several new parts for the RB20.

With rival teams, most notably McLaren, closing the gap on Red Bull as the RB20 has struggled over kerbs and bumps, the team has taken steps to rectify the problem.

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko revealed to Kleine Zeitung: “We’ve been struggling with these problems since China and somewhere you get to a point where you don’t know where they came from.

“Mercedes has struggled with this for a long time and Aston Martin is struggling with it at the moment. But we weren’t used to that before.”

“We don’t know where in the technology or the simulator the difference between theory and reality is.

“The car has potential and until China we were superior. We thought it would be an easy season, just boring for the spectators. But we are working on it and there will be an update at Silverstone. It has to be right, because otherwise it will be difficult.”

