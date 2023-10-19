Red Bull urged to sack Sergio Perez and trigger immediate promotion option

Red Bull have been urged to drop Sergio Perez and give Liam Lawson the drive immediately by the Kiwi’s former boss Frits van Amersfoort.

Lawson raced for Van Amersfoort Racing in the ADAC Formula 4 championship in 2018 and clearly left a big impression on the management there.

After an impressive spell as an F1 driver, that same management has recommended Red Bull ditch Perez in favour of Lawson.

Liam Lawson shares a trait with Ayrton Senna says former boss

Perez’s form has been very disappointing with the Mexican’s failure to reach Q3 on five consecutive occasions the lowlight of his season so far.

While Red Bull are dominant in the championship, Perez’s form has not been as big of a problem as it perhaps would be in another season but with Red Bull’s competitors improving, there is talk that the team may cut Perez for a driver they believe will be more competitive.

The general consensus is that would be Daniel Ricciardo but Van Amersfoort has put another name forward.

“I did expect that, I thought he could do it because he is mentally well suited to it,” Van Amersfoort told Formule1.nl’s Paddock Chat podcast. He was then asked if Lawson should replace Perez to which he said “right away.”

“He starts in the car in the same way as Max. I would dare to do that but my name is not Helmut [Marko], nor do I have the resources Helmut has at his disposal. But I would rather do that than someone who brings only history. Liam can only do well, in my opinion.”

Lawson is clearly well thought of by Van Amersfoort who perhaps paid him the highest compliment possible to an F1 driver by comparing him to Ayrton Senna.

“Liam stole my heart, I think that’s such a nice chap,” Van Amersfoort said. “I can still picture him when he came in from New Zealand in 2018 – shorts on in winter, white sports socks pulled up high.

“He totally lives for the sport. I believe New Zealanders fit the motorsport picture perfectly, they’re like the people in motorsport in the 1970s and ’80s.

“To achieve success in motorsport, they always have to go tremendously far away. [Ayrton] Senna also had to leave beautiful, warm Brazil for rainy, dark England. They have to cross that barrier and make a lot of sacrifices.”

