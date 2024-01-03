Helmut Marko was in for some criticism after his attitude towards drivers was put in the firing line.

Away from Red Bull, Murray Walker made an incredible prediction in 2008 that ended up coming true while Toto Wolff discussed the relationship between George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

Here’s the latest F1 news round-up:

Helmut Marko’s ruthless style criticised

Helmut Marko is known as a ruthless operator but former F1 driver Giedo van der Garde believes that puts “mega pressure” on the likes of Nyck de Vries.

“A difficult question,” Van der Garde said to Dutch publication RacingNews365 when asked if Ricciardo proved Red Bull right in replacing De Vries.

“Purely on paper, then you will say yes. But that is not entirely fair. After all, don’t forget that the AlphaTauri was completely jerky at the beginning of the season and Yuki Tsunoda couldn’t handle it either.

“Nyck was struggling and was under mega pressure after just a few races. We know how difficult it is when Helmut Marko yells every weekend that it has to be better, that it has to be faster, that you have to be ahead of Tsunoda, because you are supposed to be the team leader. Then you snap at some point.

Murray Walker makes Lewis Hamilton prediction

While we are sadly two years without Murray Walker now, the legendary commentator’s wisdom is still coming through.

PlanetF1.com unearthed a quote from 2008 by Walker in which he made an excellent prediction about one Lewis Hamilton.

“I’ve had people describe him as the greatest driver who has ever lived, which is a patently ridiculous thing to say, but in years to come he could be,” Murray said.

“To miss the title by a single point and to win four races in your debut season are unique achievements, but now, even as champion, he is only just beginning.

“With, potentially, another 15 years of racing ahead of him, he could eclipse Michael Schumacher’s overwhelming string of records – provided, and it’s a very big ‘provided’, he continues to enjoy the support of a top team with the right infrastructure.”

Should I stay or should I go?

With 14 drivers out of contract at the end of the season, we have predicted what will happen to all of them as the year goes on.

From new teams to contract extension and even retirements, see what you make of our guesses for the year ahead.

Toto Wolff expects Mercedes team-mate battle to continue

It is 1-1 in terms of the Mercedes team-mates with Russell getting the better of Hamilton in 2022 but then the senior driver hitting back in 2023.

That is a pattern that boss Wolff believes will continue.

“We will have a good conversation,” he said to select media including PlanetF1.com, when asked how he plans on helping pick Russell back up after a more difficult season as Hamilton’s teammate.

“Everybody needs some feedback. He’s a very strong character, and he came out of the summer very strong.

“He changed his approach a little bit, and that was good, and then it swung the other way around and Lewis performed extraordinarily well.”

Predictions made for next Sky F1 pundit

With Sky F1 exclusively revealing to PlanetF1.com on Tuesday that a new face will be on our screens this season, we have put forward five candidates who we believe would be excellent at the job.

From former drivers to former team principals, we believe each candidate could add something different to the broadcast.

