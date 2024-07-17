Zak Brown has accused Red Bull of being “scared” of Max Verstappen as McLaren’s war of words with the F1 champions continues ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

McLaren have emerged as Red Bull‘s closest challengers of late, with Lando Norris duelling Verstappen for victory at a number of races in recent months.

McLaren reopen war of words with Red Bull and Max Verstappen

Norris and Verstappen came to blows at the recent Austrian Grand Prix, where both drivers were left with punctures after a collision in the closing laps of the race.

Christian Horner, the Red Bull team principal, was heard defending Verstappen over team radio at the chequered flag in Spielberg, telling his driver that Norris “didn’t behave correctly” in battle.

McLaren were highly critical of Verstappen and Red Bull’s approach, with team principal Andrea Stella claiming the FIA’s failure to punish Verstappen “properly” for a series of incidents with Lewis Hamilton in 2021 had emboldened the Dutchman to race other drivers with such aggression.

Imagined: An F1 2024 season without Max Verstappen and Red Bull

👉 The F1 2024 Drivers’ Championship standings without Max Verstappen

👉 Revealed: The F1 2024 Constructors’ Championship without Red Bull

Stella’s comments were echoed by Brown, who told media including PlanetF1.com at the following race at Silverstone that F1 teams have a “responsibility” to “guide drivers on what’s right and wrong.”

Brown, who also accused Red Bull of a “lack of respect” for F1’s rules and regulations – went on to criticise what he perceives as Red Bull’s “win-at-all-costs mentality”, claiming that “nasty is not how McLaren goes racing.”

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian GP in Budapest, Brown has continued the war of words by claiming Red Bull are running “scared” of Verstappen.

He told British publication The Independent: “It seems to me that Red Bull are scared of Max.

“We’re very honest with our drivers. If nobody tells him that what he did wasn’t within the regulations, why should he think otherwise?

“But to have Christian come on the radio and actually squarely point the problem at Lando – who are you kidding? Everyone has seen it.

“The regulations are very clear – you’ve got to leave a car’s width. He didn’t. Why did he have to say anything? It just felt wholly inappropriate.”

Brown’s criticisms have so far been met with a lukewarm response by Red Bull, with Horner unmoved by the McLaren chief’s comments at Silverstone.

“I’m not going to dignify that with an answer,” Horner responded to media including PlanetF1.com when Brown’s comments were put to him.

Horner’s stance was echoed by Verstappen, who when asked about Brown’s remarks at the British Grand Prix laughed: “Who is Zak Brown?”

Read next: Adrian Newey’s ‘most likely destination’ uncovered after ‘salary demand’ reveal – report