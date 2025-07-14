Jonathan Wheatley hopes to see Helmut Marko head up the Red Bull driver development programme “for a much, much longer period of time”, amid talks that Sebastian Vettel may return to the team in an advisory capacity.

Former Red Bull sporting director Wheatley, now Sauber team principal, believes that anyone looking to replace Marko in his role faces “quite a challenge”, given the breadth of his responsibilities.

Wheatley: Replacing Helmut Marko at Red Bull ‘quite a challenge’

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Vettel confirmed that talks had taken place with Red Bull last month, though in what capacity he would return to the Formula 1 paddock “remains to be seen.”

While Marko, who has overseen Red Bull’s junior programme since the team joined the sport, said he has no intention to retire, he had highlighted the four-time World Champion as a potential replacement one day.

The 82-year-old told ORF earlier this year about Vettel: “That was an idea of ​​mine, but it’s not ready for a decision; we’re still a long way from that.

“I don’t know who wants to retire me at the end of the year. I certainly don’t plan to do that yet: if you don’t use it, you lose it.”

As for Vettel, he admitted: “[Marko] is irreplaceable. Let’s leave it that way.

“His character alone … and he has made a very, very large contribution to what the whole team has done over the years since 2005. And it might not even be the goal for someone to replace him.

“He’s said a few times that he’s going to quit, but he’s still there. I wish for him that he will be here for a very long time. But of course, at some point things will continue inexorably and he knows that.

“He is a brutal realist and can assess things quite well. He will feel when the time is right.”

Long-time Red Bull stalwart Wheatley agrees, and when the prospect of Vettel’s talks were put to him recently, the team’s former sporting director hoped to see Marko remain in post.

Such is his influence on the team, he explained that the role may even need to be split in future, given the workload Marko takes on.

“I think, first of all, trying to replace Helmut is quite a challenge in itself,” Wheatley said with a smile to media including PlanetF1.com. “I can’t quite imagine how any one individual could do that.

“I haven’t seen Sebastian for a while. He’s a seriously impressive person, as you all know.

“I believe the conversations have been confirmed between the two parties, but whether that comes to anything, I don’t know – but I’m hoping I see Helmut in that role for a much, much longer period of time.”

