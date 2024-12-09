Red Bull’s second team has confirmed that for F1 2025, they will run with the ‘VCARB’ abbreviation for a different team name.

And that alteration will see their identity tweaked from ‘Visa Cash App RB’ to Visa Cash App Racing Bulls’, as CEO Peter Bayer addressed confusion over the team name which he has seen in the F1 2024 campaign.

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls to appear on F1 2025 grid

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Red Bull has had two teams on the Formula 1 grid since 2006, following their takeover of perennial backmarkers Minardi, initially calling their second outfit Toro Rosso (Red Bull in Italian), before rebranding it to AlphaTauri from 2020 to carry the name of Red Bull’s fashion brand.

Sticking with that name for three seasons, a fresh revamp came in time for F1 2024 as Red Bull looked to return their second team to its roots as a junior outfit and make it more financially performant, the company name transitioning to ‘Racing Bulls’ while sponsorship deals with Visa and Cash App were struck, all this influencing the new ‘Visa Cash App RB’ name.

However, that did lead to some uncertainty over how to reference the team, with ‘RB’ and ‘VCARB’ the most commonly used, while RB is also the initials for the main Red Bull team.

So, looking ahead to next year, Bayer has made it clear that the team will be known as ‘Visa Cash App Racing Bulls’ and this is what the ‘VCARB’ abbreviation to be used will stand for.

Final F1 2024 head-to-head standings

👉 F1 2024: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

👉 F1 2024: Head-to-head qualifying record between team-mates

“We’ve been struggling, to a certain extent, with making it clear to people what the team name is,” Bayer told the media, including PlanetF1.com.

“And you’ve seen so many versions and it’s something that, as Laurent [Mekies, team principal] said, in January, it all happened within weeks and we’ve been probably rushing a couple of the things.

“But now, what we see ultimately, is that people are referring to us as Visa Cash App Racing Bulls. Racing Bulls is something which anyway is our company name.

“And certainly I’ve seen it in the German, Austrian, Italian, French media being used mostly actually, and people struggling with the RB thing alone, because some of them have been mixing them up with Red Bull. Others didn’t actually really know what it stands for.

“So that’s why we decided to clarify that and basically what you will see in the future is Visa Cash App Racing Bulls and VCARB as an abbreviation.”

VCARB finished the F1 2024 campaign P8 in the Constructors’ Championship standings with 46 points scored.

Read next: Yuki Tsunoda issues Red Bull reminder amid RB20 test and Perez talks