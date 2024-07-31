Red Bull blasted for ‘unbelievable’ Perez decision over ‘logical’ Ricciardo ‘choice’

Giedo van der Garde is perplexed by Christian Horner’s decision to “protect” Sergio Perez given that’s “not Red Bull-like”.

Although in the past the team has earned a reputation for being brutal with its drivers when they don’t perform, both at Red Bull and the junior team, the team made the call on Monday to stick with Perez after the summer break.

Red Bull’s decision to retain Sergio Perez could ‘go wrong’

The Mexican driver survived a crunch meeting on Monday where his position within the team was one of the big topics on the agenda, having scored just 46 points in the nine races since his last podium in China.

The only driver from the top four teams without a win on the board, Perez’s form is hurting Red Bull in the Constructors’ Championship where they are just 42 points ahead of second-placed McLaren.

Despite that, though, Horner announced to Red Bull’s Milton Keynes personnel on Monday that Perez “remains” a Red Bull driver.

Van der Garde is baffled by the “not Red Bull-like” decision.

“I find it unbelievable,” he told the DRS podcast.

“I think it is a choice that is not Red Bull-like. Red Bull never gives someone such a long chance if they do not perform.

“After the first four races, he performed dramatically. It does not get any better. If you are allowed to start second in Spa and you finish seventh… The speed in the race was simply bad.”

Sergio Perez’s startling deficit to Max Verstappen

The former F1 driver believes Perez’s stay of execution was courtesy of team boss Horner who has “more say” in what goes on than Helmut Marko.

“Marko has something to say, Horner has something to say. Horner constantly protects Perez. He probably has more say,” he explained.

“It is also a logical choice of Horner to stick with Perez, there is money and a political issue behind it. Only: it can also go wrong. ”

Red Bull should’ve ‘put someone else in’ the car

Even in the face of Monday’s decision, the Dutch pundit has urged Red Bull to do a U-turn and put someone else in the car alongside Verstappen.

Debating between reserve driver Liam Lawson and VCARB’s Daniel Ricciardo, van der Garde reckons the Honey Badger is the “most logical choice”.

“I would always have put someone else in, you’re fighting for the Constructors’ Championship,” he added.

“You can put a young dog like Lawson in. Or you put someone next to Max who knows the team well, is a good second driver, doesn’t make mistakes.”

Even Ricciardo with his smiling attitude would do better for the team, says van der Garde, as he has a “good relationship with Max.

“You can just see that Perez is having a hard time mentally. He has so much pressure on him. He makes one mistake after another.

“If someone like Perez is just whining and then someone comes along with a big smile and brings energy to the team, then he can lift such a team up.

“A few races ago we talked Ricciardo down. If you had to choose to replace Perez, the most logical choice would be to put Ricciardo in. Purely for the experience and the energy he brings, because he would be a great second driver next to Max.”

