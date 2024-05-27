As the dust begins to settle on the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix, it is time to bring you up to speed with the major talking points.

Red Bull has revealed just how badly their pockets have been hit after Sergio Perez crashed out in dramatic fashion alongside the Haas cars in Monaco, while photographers narrowly escaped getting caught up in the chaos, thankfully. Here is your post-Monaco Monday F1 news round-up…

Sergio Perez Red Bull crash damage ‘two million’ or more

After being tagged by the Haas of Kevin Magnussen on the run up the hill out of Sainte Devote, Perez found himself pinballing between the barriers with only the survival cell of his Red Bull RB20 left intact. It was a huge relief to see Perez walk away unscathed.

His Red Bull of course was far from unscathed, with senior advisor Helmut Marko claiming the cost of that shunt for the team is “two to three million”, which is far from ideal for Red Bull in the cost cap era.

Photographers scatter in Sergio Perez Monaco shunt

Photographers were gathered at the point of impact as Perez hit the barriers and they ended up far closer to the action than they would have anticipated, footage showing the force of the impact as debris flew and photographers fled.

A trackside photographer was taken to the Medical Centre, an FIA spokesperson telling the media there were no open wounds.

Esteban Ocon reportedly facing being dropped for Canada

In what was an incident-filled first lap of the Monaco GP, the two Alpine’s also came together, Esteban Ocon eliminated after he tried to go up the inside of team-mate Pierre Gasly at Portier and was sent into the air.

Team boss Bruno Famin was fuming with Ocon, with Famin reportedly giving “serious” thought to benching Ocon for the Canadian Grand Prix as a result.

Lewis Hamilton clarifies ‘I told you so’ message

With the race red flagged after those opening lap shenanigans, Hamilton gave an “I told you guys” message over Mercedes team radio as he headed for the pit lane, causing plenty of discussion over what he meant by that.

Hamilton quashed talk that this was in reference to him not being happy about starting on the hard tyre. Instead, he was referencing his prediction of an incident.

Lewis Hamilton and Damon Hill weigh in on how to spice up Monaco GP

As had been feared, overtakes were at a premium in Monaco, the race setting a new F1 record as the top 10 on the grid finished the race in the same order.

Hamilton was among the drivers to offer his advice on how to change that, suggesting “three mandatory stops”, while Damon Hill threw the idea of lighter and shorter cars into the mix.

