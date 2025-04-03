This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Red Bull’s decision to replace Liam Lawson with Yuki Tsunoda after just two races of the 2025 F1 season will be a purely racing one – but there will be a secondary bonus for the team this weekend.

Tsunoda will be racing in a special Japanese-inspired livery in his RB21 car over the weekend after Red Bull revealed the new design this week. The livery is based on the Japanese flag in honour of engine maker Honda’s first ever F1 victory in 1965.

The livery features the ‘H’ logo on the nose and the Honda logo on the rear of the bodywork, while both cars will feature a 60th anniversary logo over the course of the racing weekend.

The stunning livery is not the only new thing in the Red Bull garage this weekend and the team has released a special edition piece of merchandise in time for the race.

A new special edition New Era 9SEVENTY cap features the white of the Red Bull livery, the team logo and detailed embroidery in a Japanese style.

The Red Bull Special Edition cap

The cap will be spotted in the garage and in the stands at the iconic Suzuka Circuit over the course of the race and at £52, Red Bull is expected to cash in on Tsunoda-mania at the track with the one-off design.

The F1 Store, the official merchandise supplier for the teams, has also revealed a Tsunoda-inspired graphic t-shirt called ‘Shining Son’ depicting a white car with a sun design resembling the Japanese flag. Priced at £28, the shirt has been designed to cash in on the Japanese GP in the absence of official Tsunoda teamwear.

Previously Red Bull has released a wide range of teamwear featuring drivers Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson and the speed it has replaced New Zealander Lawson means official Tsunoda teamwear is not yet on sale on the Oracle Red Bull store.

But watch this space!