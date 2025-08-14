Strap yourself in as we bring in you up to speed with the latest Formula 1 headlines at rapid pace.

Red Bull has moved to sever its final ties with former boss Christian Horner, who has been name-dropped for a move to Alpine. All this and much more, so let’s dive into the action.

Christian Horner at Red Bull officially over

In the days following the British Grand Prix, Red Bull announced that Christian Horner, team boss of Red Bull Racing for over 20 years, had been released with immediate effect.

Now, Horner is officially out of Red Bull Racing having been removed as a director of the organisation. His place has been taken by Stefan Salzer.

Read more – Red Bull severs final Christian Horner ties as Austrian influence grows

Christian Horner backed for Alpine move

Even before his shock axing from Red Bull had been announced, Horner was linked with a move to Alpine. The following developments only heightened the rumour mill.

Six-time grand prix Ralf Schumacher believes Horner and Alpine would be a good fit, as the “time of figures” like de facto team boss Flavio Briatore “is over”.

Read more – Christian Horner to Alpine backed as Flavio Briatore told ‘time is over’

Huge Christian Horner mistake claimed by Bernie Ecclestone

Horner oversaw a total of 14 World Championship wins at Red Bull, though the last 12 months of his tenure were more challenging, as the team’s dominant ways faded.

Not helping their cause in the standings has been the lack of contribution from the Red Bull number two driver, Liam Lawson failing to score in his two race weekends, while Yuki Tsunoda has provided a measly seven points.

Horner’s friend, former F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone, believes this contributed to Red Bull’s decision to let Horner go.

Read more – Huge Christian Horner mistake uncovered in telling ‘number two’ claim

Lewis Hamilton warned of Ferrari scenario which means ‘it’s over’

As is the case with Red Bull, Lewis Hamilton is not having the F1 2025 campaign he had hoped for after arriving at Ferrari from Mercedes.

Yet to score a podium, and 42 points behind team-mate Charles Leclerc, the situation is becoming increasingly concerning for Hamilton.

In the opinion of former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner, F1 2026 is Hamilton’s potential salvation with sweeping rule changes on the way. But, if that also ends in disappointment, Steiner warns there is no way back.

Read more – Lewis Hamilton warned of Ferrari scenario which would mean ‘it’s over’

‘Complaining’ Lewis Hamilton told critical decision made

Hamilton has been hard at work trying to fix the cracks which he sees at Ferrari behind the scenes, alterations which he believes can make them a force in Formula 1 again.

But, Schumacher sees it as internal “complaining”, which he argues will not help. Furthermore, he suggests Ferrari has long since decided to put all of their eggs in the Charles Leclerc basket.

Read more – ‘Complaining’ Lewis Hamilton warned Ferrari has made critical decision