Red Bull has assembled a formidable pairing in the world of Esports, with multi-time Champion Jarno Opmeer making the move from Mercedes.

One of only two two-time Drivers’ Champions in the Formula One Esports Series – the other being Brendon Leigh – 24-year-old Dutchman Jarno Opmeer won his titles back-to-back in 2020 and 2021, the first of those with Alfa Romeo and Mercedes the following year. But, Opmeer is on the move again as he joins Red Bull on a multi-year deal.

Jarno Opmeer swaps Mercedes for Red Bull

At Red Bull, Opmeer will find himself alongside the reigning F1 Esports Champion – Denmark’s Frede Rasmussen – creating a fearsome Red Bull line-up.

Opmeer will also be in attendance at this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix – a home race for himself and Red Bull’s three-time F1 World Champion Max Verstappen – as the F1 2024 campaign resumes with 10 rounds to go.

“I can’t wait to get started with Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing,” said Opmeer.

“My first race with the team is tonight – we have been practicing hard.

“This weekend, I will be attending the Dutch GP as well, so it’s shaping up to be a great first week. I’m looking forward to what the future brings.”

Red Bull’s head of Esports Joe Soltysik added: “Jarno joining our team is not only a reflection of the hard work behind the scenes from both ourselves and Team Redline, but also a statement of intent to create sustained success in sim racing from Oracle Red Bull Racing.

“A line-up of Jarno Opmeer and Frede Rasmussen is the strongest possible combination of drivers in F1 sim racing and will hopefully bode well for our chances to reclaim the Team Championship title.”

Opmeer has also experienced the real life racing world in the junior categories and formerly was part of the Renault F1 Academy in 2017.

After multiple titles on the Dutch karting scene, Opmeer went on to compete in single-seater series such as the SMP and Spanish F4 Championships and Formula Renault Eurocup, his best season finish being runner-up in the 2016 SMP F4 Championship standings.

