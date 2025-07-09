Red Bull has expressed gratitude and assured Christian Horner that he has a continued, prominent place in their history books.

That social media post was issued following the shock announcement that Horner had been dismissed as Red Bull Racing team principal and CEO with immediate effect.

A challenging British Grand Prix for Red Bull – which saw Max Verstappen go from pole to P5 as the rain arrived for race day at Silverstone – will go down as Horner’s final race with the team.

However, his legacy is secured as one of the most successful team principals of all time in Formula 1, and two hours on from the announcement of Horner’s immediate exit, Red Bull issued a post on their social media channels to honour his contributions.

“After 20 years with the team, Christian Horner departs Oracle Red Bull Racing as team principal and CEO,” the post begins.

“We thank him for his tireless and exceptional work. He has been instrumental in building this team into one of the most successful in F1, with eight Drivers’ Championships and six Constructors’ Championships.

“Thank you for everything Christian, you will forever remain an important part of our team’s history.”

Horner had been a part of Red Bull Racing from the very beginning, their only team boss since they joined the Formula 1 grid in 2005.

In his two decades at the helm which followed, Horner oversaw six Constructors’ and eight Drivers’ title triumphs for the team, including leading them back to the F1 summit and ending Mercedes’ dominance, Verstappen embarking on a run of four straight Drivers’ titles from 2021-24, while Red Bull claimed the 2022 and 2023 Constructors’ crowns.

Horner also played a pivotal role in the establishment of Red Bull Powertrains, which sees Red Bull become an F1 engine manufacturer for the first time in its history when the new chassis and power unit regulations come into effect from 2026.

With a total of 124 grands prix won under Horner’s reign, the individual tasked with taking the team forward is Laurent Mekies, who steps up from Racing Bulls team principal to Red Bull Racing CEO.

Alan Permane moves from Racing Bulls racing director to team principal, succeeding Mekies.

Reacting to the announcement, Mekies said: “The last year and a half has been an absolute privilege to lead the team with Peter [Bayer, Racing Bulls CEO].

“It has been an amazing adventure to contribute to the birth of Racing Bulls together with all our talented people.

“The spirit of the whole team is incredible, and I strongly believe that this is just the beginning.

“Alan is the perfect man to take over now and continue our path. He knows the team inside out and has always been an important pillar of our early successes.”

