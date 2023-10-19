Red Bull unveil ‘Texas style’ special RB19 livery for US Grand Prix

The Red Bull RB19 will be carrying the United States and Texas vibes when it takes to the track for this weekend’s United States Grand Prix.

After the extreme heat of Qatar, the drivers once more will face scorching conditions above 30 degrees Celsius as they head into action at the Circuit of The Americas.

Red Bull though are looking to keep it cool with their one-off RB19 livery to celebrate the occasion.

Red Bull reveal US Grand Prix RB19 livery

The Austrian squad will be running with a distinctly American feel in Austin, their RB19 transformed to sport the red, white and blue.

As the team rightly point out, they are doing this “Texas style”, with the colours also matching those of the Texas flag, complete by the stars that appear around the RB19.

The rear wing endplates have been transformed to carry the Texas flag.

And there is a high chance of this Texas-inspired RB19 being driven to victory by Max Verstappen, the winner of the past two United States GPs, who knows that victory this weekend will see him match his record of 15 wins in a campaign, set last season.

But, with the sprint format in use at the Circuit of The Americas, could McLaren get in on the action with another sprint win?

Oscar Piastri claimed P1 in the Qatar sprint, his first taste of victory in F1, and now team-mate Lando Norris has been tipped to get his in Austin by 1996 World Champion Damon Hill.

“I think Lando has got to win,” said Hill on the F1 Nation podcast. “He’s due [a win] isn’t he Lando? Sprint Lando, race is going to be Max.”

It is Sergio Perez though who really needs this new Red Bull look to inspire a turnaround in his form, as his negative spiral at Red Bull intensifies following woeful displays in Japan and Qatar.

Austin is the final stop before he goes racing in front of his home fans at the Mexican Grand Prix.

“Checo has got to turn the wick up,” Hill continued. “The Mexican Grand Prix is coming up.

“He’s got to do something. Find that thing, whatever it is or not try too hard or something. I don’t know what it is.”

While the pressure is certainly on for Perez, Verstappen and the Red Bull team can rest assured knowing the Drivers’ and Constructors’ titles are already in the bag.

