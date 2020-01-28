Christian Horner is refusing to set out “specific goals” for Alexander Albon, saying his main goal is to continue learning and improving.

Last season Albon stepped up to Red Bull Racing, replacing Pierre Gasly after the summer break.

It was a sharp rise to a top team for the Thai-British racer who, nine months earlier, wasn’t even in the Formula 1 picture.

As such Horner says he won’t put pressure on Albon to achieve any set goals, Red Bull only want him to improve with every race.

The team boss insisted: “There’s no specific goals [for 2020], he’s just got to continue his development.

“You’ve seen every race he’s done with us, he’s just got better and better.

“He was unlucky in Brazil, but I think he’s driven brilliantly well – first year, two [different] teams plus the pressure of coming here and having Max Verstappen as your team-mate.

“He’s handled that really well. I think he’s impressed the whole team with his approach and his attitude, with his feedback, with his pace that continues to grow.”

Last year Albon was a late call up to Formula 1, signed to the Toro Rosso team.

Such was the latest of the hour that the Thai-British driver covered his very first laps in a Formula 1 during pre-season test.

Albon, though, rose to the challenge.

Horner is hoping is straightforward build up to the new campaign pays off.

“It’s probably the first time since his karting career that he’s had that,” he told Autosport.

“He’ll only benefit from that. He’s had a lot of adversity to deal with during his career.

“You see people’s make-up in adversity and I think he’s shown that determination, that character, and I’ve got no doubt he’ll benefit from stability now.

“And he shares many of the same virtues that Max has with that ability to cope with pressure, that determination.”

