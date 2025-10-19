Red Bull summoned in post-US Grand Prix grid breach investigation

Red Bull has been summoned to the stewards in the wake of Max Verstappen’s dominant victory in the United States Grand Prix.

While Verstappen cruised to his fifth win of the season, his team was flagged for a potential breach of the FIA’s International Sporting Code before the race began.

Red Bull to face stewards over alleged grid breach

A summons from the stewards in Circuit of The Americas revealed the team is alleged to have breached Article 12.2.1.i of the International Sporting Code.

That relates to failing to follow the instructions of officials, specifically in this instance, on the grid.

Article 12.2.1.i refers to a “Failure to follow the instructions of the relevant officials for the safe and orderly conduct of the Event.”

It comes following a strong weekend for the Milton Keynes squad, with Verstappen having claimed a grand chelam in the F1 Sprint – pole position, leading every lap, and fastest lap.

He missed out on a repeat in the race only by dint of Kimi Antonelli snagging fastest lap.

Across the garage, it was a promising weekend for Yuki Tsunoda with points in both the Sprint and Grand Prix.

The United States Grand Prix has helped catapult Red Bull back into contention for second in the Constructors’ Championship, with 331 points to its name versus 331 for Mercedes and 341 for Mercedes.

Verstappen too is in play in the drivers’ title race, now just 40 points from Piastri, who holds a 14-point advantage over his McLaren teammate Lando Norris.

