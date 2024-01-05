Red Bull talks set after Helmut Marko offers former team boss new role

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko said Franz Tost will become their new stand-by consultant, though Tost revealed talks to decide on this are looming.

Tost had served as team principal of Red Bull’s second team since it joined the grid as Toro Rosso in 2006.

2023 though was his final season at the helm, Tost retiring at the end of the year with former Ferrari race director Laurent Mekies taking over. However, Tost may not be fully retired from the F1 scene just yet.

January talks for Franz Tost Red Bull consultancy role

Speaking with F1-Insider.com, Tost confirmed that talks will take place with Red Bull on January 15 to determine how his future with the outfit looks.

Marko had already said that Tost would become the Red Bull and AlphaTauri stand-by consultant for the next two years.

“He will be doing stand-by consulting for the years 2024 and 2025,” Marko confirmed to Sky Germany.

“If we or the people at AlphaTauri need him, they can contact him. But he is free to do anything else that doesn’t clash with Formula 1.”

Tost’s take on the situation suggests it is not a done deal yet, though a consultancy role is something he can envisage himself settling into.

“Yes, talks will take place on January 15,” said Tost in regards to Marko’s suggestion of a new Red Bull role.

“After that, we will see how I will continue to work for Red Bull. Basically, I will always remain connected to motorsport, so I can definitely imagine a consultancy role.”

Franz Tost the pundit will not happen

A common route for F1 personnel to remain connected to the series is through sharing their expertise in a punditry role.

However, unlike being a Red Bull consultant, Tost does not believe this career path is in his future, explaining that his opinions would be too “extreme” to handle.

“That’s certainly not my thing,” he affirmed. “I would have to give too many political answers. That doesn’t suit me.

“And many people wouldn’t be able to live with the truth. Ralf Schumacher, who does that very well, speaks too clearly for most people. I would be even more extreme.”

As well as new team principal Mekies, Peter Bayer has also arrived as AlphaTauri CEO.

