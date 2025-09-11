Red Bull has completed its controversial rebrand of the Newcastle Falcons rugby club following its recent takeover, unveiling a new club badge to mark the start of a “new era.”

Red Bull has had a significant presence in F1 for more than two decades, with the energy drinks brand enjoying a two-team presence on the grid since 2006 via the Red Bull Racing and Racing Bulls outfits.

As reported by PlanetF1.com, Red Bull completed a takeover of the historic rugby union club Newcastle Falcons last month.

It marked the Austrian company’s first step into professional rugby in addition to its interests in motor racing, football/soccer and a number of extreme and winter sports.

Red Bull announced soon after the deal was confirmed that the name of the club, founded in 1877, is to be changed to Newcastle Red Bulls in a controversial move.

The club has now completed its rebrand with the launch of a new club crest, dominated by the energy drink’s traditional navy colour with a Red Bull logo taking centre stage.

In a social media post, Newcastle Red Bulls unveiled its new crest with a short video and the caption: “New name. New crest. New kit. New era.

“Introducing… the NEWCASTLE RED BULLS.”

An accompanying club statement reads: “The new club crest encompasses the North Star, reflecting Newcastle Red Bulls’ status as the league’s northernmost club as well as giving direction.

“The dynamic bulls represent the driving force with the club always moving forward, with other elements of the design incorporating a rugby ball and the Tyne Bridge.”

The new logo was met with a lukewarm response by fans on social media.

One commented: “That take you all of 5mins? Tacky af.”

Another said: “Glad you’ve got the investment, but that logo looks cheap. Hopefully just a placeholder.”

Another fan put a more positive spin on the change, adding: “Miss the Falcon, looked classy. But new investment was needed, so hopefully a fresh start for the Rugby team!”

The new badge has been accompanied by a revised home-and-away kit design, featuring a giant Red Bull logo as the main sponsor.

In a statement following the completion of Red Bull’s takeover last month, Oliver Mintzlaff, Red Bull CEO Corporate Projects and Investments, said: “Together, we aim to elevate rugby to new heights and deliver unforgettable moments for our fans.

“We’re delighted to have acquired Newcastle Red Bulls and look forward to empowering the club to reach its full competitive potential.”

Red Bull’s history of rebranding established sports teams has been met with fierce resistance from fans over recent years, especially in football/soccer.

Arguably the most famous rebrand took place in Austria, where Red Bull took over the SV Austria Salzburg club in 2005.

The club was renamed Red Bull Salzburg shortly after the deal was completed with the team’s traditional violet and white strip replaced by red and white.

As with Newcastle Falcons, the club badge was also overhauled to incorporate a sizeable Red Bull logo.

The move led to disillusioned supporters setting up a new club in protest against Red Bull’s arrival.

