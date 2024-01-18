On Track GP took to Autosport International to get your wildest predictions ahead of the 2024 F1 season.

Motorsport fans are never too far away from having a crazy opinion and with a 2023 campaign like it was, it seems there was a desire to be more outrageous than normal.

From Red Bull losing titles to Oscar Piastri getting the best of a “stressed” Lando Norris, watch below for all the prepositions at Autosport International

Christian Horner expects ‘all guns blazing’ 2024 fight

As for the Red Bull boss Christian Horner, his prediction is to see the other competitors come out “all guns blazing”.

“Nobody stands still. We’ve got a great basis, so it’s more evolution [of the car] than revolution. But I’m sure it’s going to converge a bit next year, so we can’t rest on our laurels,” Horner told Sky Sports News at the Autosport Awards in December.

“They are all great teams. McLaren’s form at the back end of the season, Ferrari, Mercedes. Those big teams are going to be coming out all guns blazing next year.”

Toto Wolff backs Lewis Hamilton for title push

In the Mercedes camp, team boss Toto Wolff has recently spoken of Lewis Hamilton’s ability to fight at the top and the Austrian believes if they can give him a competitive car then “39 is no age.”

“If we are able to give him a car that he actually feels, that drives in a way that he can trust, he will be on the level that’s needed to win the championship – 39 is no age,” he told the Telegraph.

“Always believe it’s possible. You cannot start the season with an attitude of: ‘This is not going to be possible.’ We saw last year with McLaren, what a huge step they made with a single upgrade. We’ve signed a two-year deal with Lewis and we owe it to him, to George [Russell, his teammate] and to all the team to give it our full attention in 2024 and 2025. I think it’s possible.”

