Red Bull has announced that Tom McCullough will take over the role of Head of Racing, with GianPiero Lambiase due leave for McLaren.

As reported by PlanetF1.com in August, McCullough is set for a return to the front line of Formula 1 after he leaves Aston Martin by the end of 2026, making the move to Red Bull at the start of 2027.

Red Bull announces Tom McCullough as future Head of Racing

McCullough moved away from senior trackside responsibilities at Aston Martin in early 2025, having been the team’s performance director after a long stint at Silverstone that goes back to the team’s time as Force India.

His trackside role had switched to a focus on Aston Martin’s Performance Technologies division, though this move is set to bring McCullough back to the paddock full-time.

McCullough has worked in the Formula 1 paddock in a variety of capacities for almost 25 years, marking an experienced appointment for Red Bull as Lambiase prepares for pastures new by 2028.

While Lambiase currently combines his role along with race engineer duties for Max Verstappen, previous reports in the Netherlands have indicated that another internal appointment in Tom Hart may be set to take on that role, once Lambiase departs.

In a short statement confirming the news, Red Bull said: “We’re delighted to bring Tom to the Team at the beginning of 2027 and look forward to the wealth of experience and expertise he will bring to the role.”

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Lambiase is due to take up the role of chief racing officer at McLaren in 2028, after serving a period of gardening leave once he leaves Red Bull.

Red Bull has been working behind the scenes to make signings off the grid, with Mercedes’ long-serving driver development head, Gwen Lagrue, also due to make the move to Milton Keynes.

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