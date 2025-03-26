It is time to bring you up to speed with the latest key talking points from the world of Formula 1.

Understandably, the key topic for debate is Liam Lawson’s Red Bull future with a demotion seemingly on its way, something which Martin Brundle has alluded to, while Lawson’s apparent replacement-in-waiting Yuki Tsunoda has had his say on comments made by Zak Brown. All this and more, so let’s get to it…

Liam Lawson and Red Bull: Did Mercedes plan highlight missed opportunity?

After a clean sweep of Q1 eliminations and no points to start his Red Bull F1 career, speculation emerged following the Chinese Grand Prix that Liam Lawson could already be heading back to the junior Racing Bulls team, Yuki Tsunoda coming the other way.

PlanetF1.com understands from sources close to the situation that the speculation is likely accurate, but that negotiations are ongoing with a formal decision by Red Bull expected later this week.

And as Lawson faces the potential reality of a rapid demotion, Bernie Collins – McLaren’s former senior performance engineer and Aston Martin’s ex-strategy chief – wants to know why Lawson was never given a TPC [testing of previous car] programme like Mercedes did with their rookie Kimi Antonelli, who has impressed at the start of F1 2025.

Read more – Has Bernie Collins found the reason for Liam Lawson’s Red Bull struggles?

Brundle hints Lawson ‘change’ may not be only one

Ex-F1 driver turned pundit Martin Brundle said he saw some “desperate” driving going on at the Chinese Grand Prix, pointing to Lawson and Alpine’s Jack Doohan who have both faced intense speculation over their future, “unfairly”, Brundle adds.

That being said, Brundle teased that “there could well be changes” on the way.

Read more – Brundle teases driver ‘changes’ after ‘desperate’ Chinese GP actions

Tsunoda responds to Brown over Red Bull comments

Never shy to voice a Red Bull-related opinion, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown recently landed a “strange driver choices” dig at the team, suggesting Tsunoda should have been the one to replace Sergio Perez, not Liam Lawson.

Tsunoda appreciates what Brown had to say, but whether he does get this shot at Red Bull, is out of his hands.

Read more – Tsunoda issues response after Zak Brown’s Red Bull promotion comments

McLaren make discovery on Lando Norris brake issue

The first two rounds of F1 2025 have seen McLaren take victory, with Oscar Piastri most recently leading a one-two finish across the line in China.

It was not exactly smooth sailing though with Lando Norris forced to battle a brake pedal which was growing increasingly longer, and after nursing his MCL39 to the end, McLaren set about investigating and have discovered a leak.

Read more – McLaren make Norris car discovery with ‘unacceptable’ issue found

Ferrari given Lewis Hamilton ‘trust’ warning

But as McLaren revelled in the glory (and relief) of their one-two finish, Ferrari were forced to come to terms with a double disqualification, Charles Leclerc kicked out of the results due to an underweight car, while Lewis Hamilton had excessive plank wear.

Hamilton went against the grain with a two-stopper which failed to deliver, and with ex-Aston Martin strategy chief Bernie Collins seeing the issues starting to pile up, she claimed repeated errors make a driver doubt the team.

Read more – Ferrari given Lewis Hamilton ‘lack of trust’ warning in Vettel comparison