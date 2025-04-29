Marko’s Vettel wish triggers ‘stir the pot’ at ‘unsettled Red Bull’ warning

Having just celebrated another birthday, Helmut Marko has been chatting about potential replacements at Red Bull, with Sebastian Vettel topping his list.

But does talking about a potential Vettel replacement distract from the ongoing chaos at Red Bull? Johnny Herbert seems to think so.

Johnny Herbert claims Marko move would “stir the pot”

After the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and just days before his 82nd birthday, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko pinpointed the man he hopes to replace him at the team: Former four-time champion Sebastian Vettel.

“I think he would be the ideal successor candidate,” Marko told Sky Germany.

“It is clear that at some point you can no longer do it, not least because of your age. Because those travel efforts are no small thing.

“Of course, it would be great if a guy like Sebastian could take over. You have the side of the junior program, he’s already working with girls here in the go-karts in Saudi Arabia. On the other side, of course, there’s the great strategic leadership of his Formula 1 team.

“He knows what he wants to do in the future and that is first and foremost motor racing. He may be a forest owner in Austria with his own hunting grounds, but you can combine all that.”

Further, Marko felt that Vettel would take less than a year to get up to speed with the role.

Speaking to Beste Online Casino Nederland, Johnny Herbert made it clear that while Sebastian Vettel would be a strong candidate for an advisory role with Red Bull, it may not be helpful for anyone to begin dreaming about it now.

“This would be a great story if Sebastian Vettel replaced Helmut Marko and I think he would do a great job,” Herbert said.

“But, it is a lot of travelling and a lot of commitment because it would mean being away from his young family.

“I hope he does the job as it would be good for F1.”

Particularly, Herbert’s concerns center around Helmut Marko.

“For Marko, there’s always going to be a point where he may want to move or stop as he gets older,” Herbert explained.

“He clearly still loves the sport and loves to be involved.

“But, it will also stir the pot at what looks like an unsettled Red Bull.”

There is perhaps something to be said for that, because as Marko dreams of his replacement, the team continues its struggle to tame the difficult RB21.

