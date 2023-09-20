Red Bull unveil designs for inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix livery

Red Bull have unveiled the three candidates to become their livery for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix later this year.

F1 takes to the streets of Sin City in November and as they will do for every US race this year, Red Bull will be running a fan-designed livery.

For those who follow along with Red Bull liveries, the dark blue and red colour scheme is still in effect but there are a few Vegas twists on display.

Red Bull get ready for ‘biggest sporting event’ of the year

For their Miami offering, the Red Bull car featured some of the cyan blue and purple that we have come to associate with the city and their NFL team.

And while voting is still open for what the car will look like for the upcoming United States Grand Prix in Austin, the team has now unveiled three fan-created designs that could be on the car when F1 arrives in Vegas.

The first sees some of the city’s iconic landmarks in a neon style while another features playing cards and the sign that has become synonymous with Vegas. The final one is a collection of fireworks which will no doubt be seen throughout the weekend.

As was the case with the Miami livery, fans will vote for their favourite with the winner being put on the car for real.

The Vegas race will also be a special day for team boss Christian Horner who celebrates his 50th birthday a few days before the action gets underway. Speaking about the inaugural race, Horner predicted it to be the “biggest spotting event” of the year.

“It’s very kind of them to put the event on my 50th birthday,” Horner said.

“I think it’s going to be the biggest sporting event globally this year, I really do. I think the interest and the hype around that race – a Saturday night race down the strip in Vegas – who doesn’t want to be there? Who does not want to see that race? It’s going to be such a spectacle.”

Read next: Oscar Piastri commits long-term future to McLaren with new contract