Red Bull urged to give ex-driver another chance in hottest F1 seat

Eddie Jordan has urged Red Bull to give Alex Albon another go after some impressive performances with Williams.

Albon lasted 26 races with Red Bull before being given the boot but has rebuilt his reputation after two promising years at Williams.

He finished 13th in 2023, Williams’ best driver finish since 2019, and has put himself on the radar of some of the top teams.

Alex Albon tipped for Red Bull return

Jordan believes that if Red Bull are looking for options then they would be wise to go back to one of their academy products.

“I have a real soft spot for Albon,” he said on the Formula For Success podcast. “I just think that given the right situations I think he could really, really be mustard.

“I would like to see at some stage that he be given the chance alongside Max [Verstappen], because I think he might be a big surprise.”

The answer came because of a question to both him and David Coulthard over which pairing they would like to see together, excluding Verstappen, and both gave different answers.

“I’ll put Lewis Hamilton in there for sure,” DC said. “As someone that is just a winning machine when the vehicle is below him.

“I’ll put Fernando [Alonso] alongside him, just to see. When we ask the questions about the great rivalries, they didn’t really get along when they were team-mates back in the McLaren days, the first time, but how would it be now 39 [years old] in the case of Lewis and the other’s 42.

“But if it wasn’t someone like Fernando, I’ll go for a young developing rookie to learn off of Lewis for the future.

PlanetF1.com recommends

Stay? Move? Leave F1? – Predicting the outcome of the 14 out-of-contract F1 drivers

Ranked: Top 10 F1 2023 drivers voted for by all 10 team bosses

“So that could be an Oscar [Piastri], it could be a George [Russell]. Charles [Leclerc]. They’re all great drivers.”

Jordan concurred with the Leclerc shout and said he would pick him too.

“I’m a huge fan of Leclerc,” Jordan said. “I’ll probably have him in there, for sure.

“Lewis would be very hard to overlook but I’d be sort of thinking of further down the road. So therefore, I wouldn’t have Alonso and I wouldn’t have Lewis necessarily.”

Read next: Revealed: The five most under pressure drivers heading into F1 2024