After Red Bull showed Christian Horner the door, “it’s time” for the same thing to happen to Helmut Marko.

That is the opinion put forward by former F1 driver Christijan Albers, who suggested “radical change” and a “new generation” may be the way forward for Red Bull.

Helmut Marko and Red Bull: Still the right fit?

For the first time in their history, Red Bull Racing has installed a new team boss, Christian Horner axed with immediate effect in a shock, sudden announcement, as Laurent Mekies departs the Racing Bulls team principal role to become the new Red Bull Racing CEO.

Horner was not the only senior figure to depart Red Bull in the past few days, sources indicating to PlanetF1.com that Red Bull’s Group Director of Communications Paul Smith, plus Oliver Hughes, Red Bull’s Chief Marketing Officer, have been put on gardening leave.

The trio join further key names to have departed Red Bull in recent times such as Adrian Newey, Jonathan Wheatley and Rob Marshall.

Albers – 46-times an F1 grand prix starter – does not think the changes should stop there, as he stated that senior advisor Helmut Marko also needs to go.

As was the case for Horner, Marko has been a part of the Red Bull F1 project since arriving on the grid in 2005.

“I think it’s time Marko also reaches his expiration date,” said Albers via De Telegraaf’s podcast.

“Hearing some of his statements, they are out of touch with the times. I wonder if he should stay in that position. Maybe it’s time for a radical change and to usher in a new generation.”

Marko also oversees the Red Bull driver programme as part of his association with their F1 operation, and has developed a reputation for his no-nonsense approach and blunt comments.

His “embarrassing” verdict on a tearful Isack Hadjar, after he crashed out on debut with Racing Bulls at the 2025 Australian GP, in particular attracted attention.

As such, Albers says Marko “leaves his mark on all the drivers”, adding: “I find that to be a very significant factor.

“In his interviews, I don’t find him tactical. And now you might say: ‘He was never tactical’, but now I find it to be excessively harsh, and that does not benefit the team.”

Marko issued a statement via Red Bull Racing’s social media channels following Horner’s dismissal, a move from Red Bull which is yet to be publicly explained.

“Christian and I have worked together very successfully for over 20 years – both in Formula 1 and in Formula 3000. I would like to sincerely thank Christian for that,” said Marko.

“During this time, we were able to celebrate an incredible number of outstanding achievements. We helped develop two World Drivers’ Champions and several Grand Prix winners. That has always been – and still is – the Red Bull way.

“As for the current sporting situation: there are still twelve races to go, and we will continue to fight for the Drivers’ Championship as long as it’s mathematically possible.”

Red Bull’s chances of F1 2025 title success has dwindled in recent rounds, Max Verstappen now 69 points behind Drivers’ Championship leader Oscar Piastri, while runaway Constructors’ leaders McLaren are 288 points up the road from Red Bull, the team sat in P4.

