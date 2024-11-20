Red Bull VCARB unveil special glitter livery for Las Vegas Grand Prix

The Red Bull VCARB team have unveiled a special ‘glitter’ livery ahead of this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix marks the start of the final triple header of the F1 2024 season, with the Nevada-based event followed by races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Red Bull VCARB reveal special glitter Las Vegas Grand Prix livery

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

With the Vegas street race fast emerging as one of the highlights of the F1 season, a number of teams – including Sauber and Alpine – have already revealed one-off liveries for the event.

And VCARB have become the latest to produce a unique colour scheme for Las Vegas, with a “stunning blue and green gradient and glitter overlay” inspired by the Cash App Visa Glitter Card released earlier this year.

The livery, the team say, “embodies the radiance of Las Vegas’ iconic bright lights and vibrant nightlife” with the new-look car accompanied by special team kit and bespoke race suits for drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson.

It is the third special livery to be produced by VCARB in F1 2024 following one-off efforts in Miami and Singapore.

Peter Bayer, the VCARB chief executive, said: “It wouldn’t be Las Vegas without a touch of glitter and as the home of glitz, it only felt right to bring this livery to the Las Vegas race.

“It holds a special place in the team’s history as it’s where we launched VCARB earlier this year.

“Since then, creative collaboration with out partners has led to outstanding liveries beyond the norm, allowing us to disrupt the way we do things in Formula 1, as we’ve seen in Miami and Singapore.

“I look forward to seeing the VCARB01 shimmering under the lights on track.”

Catherine Ferdon, the chief marketing officer of Cash App, added: “With our co-title sponsorship of VCARB, we aim to bring the magic of Formula 1 to more people and make the sport more accessible.

“This digital-first livery reveal, inspired by our own Cash App Glitter Card, is another example of Cash App’s differentiated approach to connecting with customers.

“We look to bridge the gap between diverse audiences, open pathways to fans and connect people through experiences that are unlike anything else out there.”

Go deeper: The best unseen F1 liveries

👉 The best F1 liveries that never made it out of pre-season testing

👉 What the Las Vegas Grand Prix got right that so many American street races got wrong

VCARB have continued to produce special liveries throughout F1 2024 despite senior team Red Bull abandoning a campaign for fans to produce liveries for selected races this season.

Having competed with a red design at the British Grand Prix in July, Red Bull ended plans to run further special liveries at the Singapore and United States grands prix.

The team found that the special liveries “added unforeseen and undue weight to the bodywork” of the RB20 car, with Red Bull opting prioritise performance in the face of a growing threat from McLaren and Lando Norris.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen could clinch his fourth consecutive World Championship in Las Vegas this weekend, with the Dutchman holding a 62-point lead over Norris.

Red Bull’s unused United States GP livery appeared for a showrun in Galway, Ireland. Credit: Thomas Maher

Red Bull’s unused United States GP was spotted during a showrun in Galway, Ireland, last weekend (above), where PlanetF1.com reporter Thomas Maher was in attendance.

VCARB currently sit eighth in the F1 2024 Constructors’ standings, two points adrift of seventh-placed Haas and a further three behind Alpine, who rose to sixth after a double podium for Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly at the last race in Brazil.

Read next: Axed Red Bull star returns to F1 scene in shock McLaren test