Eddie Jordan has warned Red Bull Racing that Sergio Perez could very well be its downfall in the Constructors’ Championship if the team opts to retain him for the remainder of the season.

Sergio Perez’s performance at Red Bull Racing has been cause for concern since he signed a contract extension. Eddie Jordan believes the team should reconsider its decision to retain Perez now that a title could be at stake.

Eddie Jordan: “They’re going to have to do something” about Sergio Perez

On the latest Formula For Success podcast, Eddie Jordan didn’t mince words when discussing Sergio Perez’s future with the Red Bull team.

While this episode was released before it was announced that Red Bull had agreed to retain Perez for the rest of the 2024 season, Jordan’s warnings still ring strong.

After pointing out the fact that seven different drivers have won a race this season, and that Max Verstappen’s biggest rival is now Lando Norris and not his own teammate, Jordan pointed to Perez’s performance at Belgium as a key reason to drop him sooner rather than later.

“Red Bull […] and Christian Horner must be aware that after yesterday, it was consolidated in my mind,” Jordan said of Perez’s performance.

“Yes, there was bad qualifying, and yes, there was this in the past, and disappointment, and not getting into the final qualifying with Checo.

“But to actually start on the front row and finish in eighth — or it he may have been promoted to seventh in the end as a result of Russell — it was a very poor performance in my opinion.

“I can’t see how they can not do something.”

More from the archives:

👉 F1 driver sackings: The most brutal firings and bitter disputes in F1 history

👉 Five big rule changes the FIA introduced to reel in dominant F1 teams

After considering Red Bull’s options for an additional driver, Jordan determined that the team will “have to try a couple of people” for Perez’s seat “because they will not want to lose the constructors’ title, and they are going to lose the constructors’ title if they don’t.

“It needs immediate action, and you don’t get a second chance of these things.

“When you see a new look at the situation, you have to work out, where is McLaren coming? Where is Mercedes coming? Less so Ferrari perhaps because they kind of trip over themselves from time to time.

“But those two British teams next door to each other — one in Brackley and the other in Woking — for heaven’s sake, they know what it’s like to win Championships, and they will fight like hell with Red Bull. ”



While Perez’s performance has certainly been a concern, Jordan did also note that Red Bull’s latest challenger, the RB20, has been weak this year when compared to cars from other teams — but that weakness could be solved.

“The engineers will find a solution,” Jordan said.

“However, Checo is an issue, and they’re going to have to do something about this.”

Read next: Eddie Jordan fears F1 veteran facing exit has ‘damaged his reputation’