Red Bull will work with Albon to ‘build him up’

Point-less in the last three grands prix, Christian Horner says Red Bull will “work with” Alex Albon to rebuild his confidence.

Albon’s time with Red Bull has been a mix of highs and lows, however, of late the latter is leading to reports that his days are numbered.

Called the “worst second driver” that Red Bull has ever had by Jacques Villeneuve, pundits reckon Albon sealed his fate last Sunday at Imola when he spun and finished last.

The Thai driver had been in contention for points only to get it wrong at the restart, spin his RB16, and fall to the back of the field.

The drivers Red Bull believed he could have challenged in the final laps, Daniel Ricciardo and Charles Leclerc, were third and fifth on the day.

“A difficult one for Alex because he was in that race with Charles and Daniel all afternoon, and then at the restart fighting (Sergio) Perez on new tyres, he just lost it at the second chicane,” Horner told Sky Sports.

“So, hugely frustrating for him to come away with zero points, and for the team as well.”

A very close call for @Carlossainz55 as he watches and then navigates Alex Albon's late spin at Imola 👀 😵#ImolaGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/nNEoVsx64M — Formula 1 (@F1) November 2, 2020



Albon’s P15 at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix came just two weeks after he finished P12 at Portugal.

That was a grand prix in which he was lapped by his team-mate Max Verstappen.

However, rather than announcing Albon’s exit, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko says the team will give the driver until the final lap of the season to prove his worth.

Horner has vowed to do all he can to help Albon regain his lost confidence.

“We’ll obviously try and work with him between now and Turkey and build him up again and go again there,” he added.

Albon has scored just 64 points this season, taking one podium with a P3 at the Tuscan Grand Prix. His team-mate Verstappen has 162 points and nine podiums including a win at the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

