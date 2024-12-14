While Liam Lawson is the most deserving, Yuki Tsunoda is the “automatic” Sergio Perez replacement option for Red Bull.

That is the opinion of former Williams and McLaren F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya, who is not convinced on the idea of Red Bull replacing Sergio Perez, who looks likely to be shown the exit after an underwhelming F1 2024 campaign, which produced just 152 points to team-mate Max Verstappen’s 437, who secured his fourth successive World Championship.

Yuki Tsunoda ‘automatic’ Sergio Perez Red Bull replacement option

However, the terms of the exit are still being worked on with varying figures doing the rounds about how much it will cost Red Bull. 2016 World Champion Nico Rosberg has heard “16 million”, though former Bridgestone engineer Kees van de Grint is talking “75 million euros”.

Montoya is unconvinced that Red Bull would be making the right move in axing Perez, as he overlooked the racing side to focus on the financial side. But, if that is what they want to do, then he puts forward Tsunoda – who impressed in F1 2024, his fourth season with the Red Bull second team – as the “automatic” pick for the job.

“In June they signed Perez on a new two year deal, or a year with an option. People say there is no get out. The right amount gets anybody out, though,” Montoya told Instant Casino.

“But for me, I think Checo for not only Mexico, but for the Latin market, is huge for Red Bull sales. So, if they’re happy losing that and losing the money Checo brings with the sponsors and everything to get somebody still unknown, doesn’t make sense.

“I don’t think they would ever put [Franco] Colapinto in the Red Bull. If they decided they wanted Colapinto, he would go into the small RB [Racing Bulls] team.

“But at the same time, you’ve just signed Lawson. I think he deserves a seat more than anybody there. I think that Yuki would be the automatic choice for the senior Red Bull team. Yuki for maturity with the team.

“Then you end up with Lawson in the RB and another rookie who in my opinion would be [Isack] Hadjar. But this is probably hypothetical unless Red Bull is willing to pay a lot of money out of the pockets.”

How Max Verstappen’s Red Bull contract compares

👉 F1 driver contracts: What is the contract status of every driver on the 2024 grid?

👉 F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2025 grid?

Tsunoda got his first taste of Red Bull machinery when he drove the RB20 in the Abu Dhabi post-season test, the Japanese racer sending a clear message to Red Bull afterwards by explaining that the car matched his driving style, a particular struggle for Perez in his challenging F1 2024 campaign.

“The Abu Dhabi post season test has been so fun today, it’s the first time in the past four years that I have driven a different car,” Tsunoda reflected. “You can physically feel why the RB20 has been fighting for a championship this year, it feels like a very different car to drive.

“We have had a very proactive day today so I am really happy with that. There is still a lot of learning that I have to do but the team have done a great job of preparing such a great run today, it’s been such an enjoyable atmosphere in the garage.

“I feel like the car suits my driving style and I haven’t struggled much at all to adapt, even on the long runs I have been able to run consistently today and was able to feel the limitations of the car which if you don’t have confidence in the car you are unable to test.

“I am happy more than ever at the moment and making sure that the team have the information that they require from each run is the most important thing to get out of today.”

Read next – Ranked: The best and worst part-time drivers on the F1 2024 grid