The details of Red Bull’s major upgrade package for this weekend have been confirmed as they look to regain supremacy over the F1 grid.

Max Verstappen suggested it was all or nothing with this package and if it did not work out as planned, he pondered how they might regain their form in comparison to the rest of the improving grid.

Full upgrades for the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix

Red Bull

The Constructors’ Championship leaders have brought a total of five changes to the RB20 with the hopes it will push them back ahead in the development race.

There are changes all over the car with two circuit-specific ones being made to the engine cover and the Halo. There are re-sculpted sidepods and a modified engine cover revising the central exit and louvre exits which the team say will give better cooling efficiency for the expected high temperatures in Budapest.

On the halo, there are revised fairings towards the rearward mounts to suit the topbody downstream.

More permanent changes come at the rear corner, front corner and front wing.

On the rear corner, there is a revised wrap-around profile of the wheel bodywork that Red Bull say will give improvements in brake and calliper cooling intake pressures for better efficiency.

The front wing has a new profile to extract more load without affecting flow stability and protect downstream consequences while the front corner has a revised front lower wishbone forward leg shroud profile to provide higher pressure downstream.

Aston Martin

Aston Martin have also made a number of changes with only one of them circuit specific.

That circuit specific change is a new flap for the front wing brought at Silverstone which increases the load to balance the car.

The vanes attached to the Halo are revised with one that now joins the bodywork top deck.

The main body of the floor has evolved slightly in most places with the fences and floor edge which increases the local load generated on the lower surface and hence performance.

The floor fences are redistributed across with revised curvature and leading edge profiles. There are small changes to the details of the floor edge wing and the main floor.

The diffuser is a slightly modified shape to improve flow characteristics and the load generated on the surfaces.

There is a revised beam wing which affects the balance of performance between the floor and rear wing for improved performance.

Stake F1

While Red Bull and Aston Martin have made a number of changes, it is down at Sauber where the most have come.

The Swiss team have brought nine upgrades to the C44 starting with a revised sidepod inlet geometry and redesigned engine cover, both to help with flow down the rear, side and floor edge of the car.

On the floor, they have reworked the height and shape with reworked fences to deliver additional local load whilst maintaining a good flow quality for the rear floor.

On the edge, they have a closed floor edge slot to deliver a local load increase whilst maintaining the vorticity level in the diffuser under control.

At the rear, there is a new brake scoop duct to work with the new bodywork and floor as well as new suspension fairings to go with the updated corner.

On the Halo, there is a revised design to improve the flow quality along the bodywork with an improved control of the cockpit losses.

The mirror has an updated geometry while the head rest has been raised for a “smooth transition.”

Haas

Haas have made two changes with one on the engine cover and one on the cooling louvres.

The engine cover allows for better cooling at the hot Hungarian circuit as does the cooling louvres.

VCARB

The Faenza team made two changes with a circuit specific one coming on the front corner. A duct modification improves the flow management through the brake system, ensuring that the incoming mass flow is distributed in the correct proportions to the individual items that need cooling.

On the rear corner, the geometry of the winglets on the rear corner has been updated to allow for additional downforce.

Mercedes

Mercedes have trimmed the lower deflector endplate to reduce local flow losses and therefore improve rear downforce through a range of ride heights.

Williams

Just one alteration for Williams with a new central exit duct for the cooling system which the team say is physically larger than those run previously.

This results in a larger air mass flow rate through the cooling system. This increases the cooling to the PU and gearbox fluids but comes at the cost of downforce and drag performance. Williams say it will only be fitted if the ambient conditions demand it.

Alpine

Alpine have brought a new inlet and exit ducts with new furniture which aims to give more authority on the management of the rear brakes temperature through a wider inlet duct as well as a larger exit duct.





Ferrari

Ferrari have made one change with a reworked floor underbody which is a further evolution of the one introduced in Spain. They say it will enhance flow structure and aero loads stability across the full operating envelope.

McLaren

McLaren have brought no upgrades to the MCL38 this weekend.

Read next: F1 2025 predictions: Mercedes’ left-field option and Williams lose out on Carlos Sainz